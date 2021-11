2021 November 12 18:26

Solstad sells PSV Rem Provider

Solstad Rederi AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore ASA, has sold the PSV Rem Provider, according to the company's release.

Delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place on November 12th, 2021.

The sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q4 2021.