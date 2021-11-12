2021 November 12 17:06

Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab launch emissions tracker for charterers

With cargo owners increasingly turning their attention to supply chain emissions, Klaveness’ digital arm has partnered with their decarbonization gurus at ZeroLab to make emissions from seaborne transportation readily available to charterers by today launching an emissions monitoring tool, according to the company's release.

The emissions monitoring tool in CargoValue enables cargo owners to view total emissions by commodity, volume, and ship type. The tool, previously piloted with a major charterer in the aluminum industry, enables cargo owners to quickly assess how their seaborne supply chain emissions align within the Sea Cargo Charter trajectory - a global framework for aligning chartering activities with responsible environmental behavior.



CargoValue, Klaveness Digital’s digital twin solution for seaborne supply chains, makes disclosure of Scope 3 emissions easier and empowers cargo owners to set and monitor targets for emission reductions.



About ZeroLab

Established in 2021, ZeroLab is the youngest explorer amongst the Klaveness companies and is dedicated to the decarbonization of seaborne supply chains. ZeroLab is currently developing several initiatives to make low-and zero emission options available to our customers.

About Klaveness Digital

Klaveness Digital is a Norwegian technology company on a mission to bring shipping and logistics into the digital age. They develop intelligent solutions using the latest advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence, to solve the everyday problems that some of the world's largest industrial companies are facing.