  • 2021 November 12 16:14

    Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard completed building hulls of first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS

    Image source: Instagram page of NSRY
    The series construction began 19 months ago

    Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) has completed building the hulls of the first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS with the first hull already moved to the outfitting berth. The shipyard told about the project progress on its official Instagram page.

    “It is crucial for us to implement the order for construction of crab catching ships as soon as possible, ahead of the approved schedule”, said Vladimir Naumchak, Director for Shipbuilding, NSRY JSC.

    On 2 June 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) laid down a series of eight crab catching ships which are to be built for five years under the investment quota programme.

    Six crab catchers will be built for Antey Group and two ships – for Pacific Fishing Company (TRK).

    The ship design was developed by DAMEN Engineering (Saint-Petersburg).

    Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.

