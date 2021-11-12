2021 November 12 15:35

Turkish maritime industry raised its competitive edge with record-breaking growth

The Turkish maritime industry turned crisis into opportunity in the aftermath of the pandemic and added 110 ships of different tonnages and types into its fleet. This is the highest growth rate since 2013 in the Turkish maritime industry. The industry is now prepared to meet at the 16th Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul to be held at Viaport Marina Tuzla between November 30 and December 03, 2021. Stating that the industry’s goal is to raise the current level of the Turkish-owned fleet (30 million DWT) to a level of 50 million DWT, Tamer Kıran, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkish Chamber of Shipping said: “Given the participation of national and international attendees I believe that Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul organized on behalf of our Chamber will turn Istanbul into a major hub of the maritime industry and will contribute to our achieving the goal of growth.”

Around 85% of the volume of global loads are currently transported by sea. The recent record rise in the freight has led to an increase of profitability in shipping market, and the Turkish shipowners have made record breaking investments in highest the sector as Turkey had a freight advantage over the Far East in the trade with the countries of the European Union. This helped the Turkish-owned merchant marine fleet to raise its capacity by 2.5 million DWT in 9 years this year, in other words a capacity increase of 8.6%. This is the growth rate since 2013 in the Turkish marine fleet particularly with the help of the addition of 110 ships of different tonnage and types, to the fleet. The growth rate of the Turkish-owned merchant marine fleet is expected to nearly triple the global marine fleet which is estimated to grow by around 3.2 per cent this year according to the international reports.

Noting that the rules of the game have changed in the global shipping sector and countries like Turkey that want to receive a larger share from the sea act with the motto of ‘full speed ahead’ Tamer Kıran, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkish Chamber of Shipping said: “The global fleet is expected to increase by 3.05 per cent on the basis of DWT in 2021 and reach 2 billion 130 million DWT; and increase by 2.5 per cent on the basis of TEU and reach 25 million 910 thousand TEU. As the Turkish maritime industry, we have the wind at our back. Our goal is to raise the current level of the Turkish-owned fleet (30 million DWT) to 50 million DWT. We believe that reaching these values should be amongst our national targets and we address this goal at all fora. With its global and regional location, Turkey is making major headways in the maritime sector every single day, not only in respect of shipping, but also in respect of such areas as shipyards, ship and yacht building industry and port services. In this vein, Turkey features as a hub. Exhibitions play an utmost importance in respect of the development of trade and maritime sector in the post-pandemic era.”

Reminding that the maritime industry will convene at Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul, the 16th of which will be held at Viaport Marina Tuzla between November 30 and December 3, Tamer Kıran, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkish Chamber of Shipping said: “I believe that given the participation of national and international attendees, this exhibition will turn Istanbul into a major hub of the maritime industry. The national and international ship and yacht building, supply industry, maintenance, repair and ship recycling, mechanical and auxiliary equipment, logistics, port operation, ship outfitting, and defense industry firms will have the opportunity to promote their cutting-edge technology products and come together with numerous exhibitors at Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul. Both the transformation in global supply chain after COVID-19, and the steps taken within the scope of the green deal and climate change bring along major opportunities as well as threats. With the Green Deal and the sustainable and smart transportation strategy, the European Union set many detailed goals for reducing green gas emissions by 90% in transportation by 2050 and also determined the interim period goal of developing releasing to market the zero-carbon emission ships by 2030. It is undoubtedly the maritime industry that will be mostly affected by these changes. To sum up, we have a challenging process ahead. This is because the machinery that will help us achieve these goals have not yet been invented, and it is not possible to achieve these goals only with the fossil fuel-powered machinery.”

Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul 16th International Maritime Exhibition & Conference will be held by Informa Markets on behalf of the Turkish Chamber of Shipping at VIAPORT Marine Tuzla between November 30 and December 03. Providing information regarding the latest preparations for the exhibition Esin Aslıhan Göksel, Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul Exhibition Director “The Turkish maritime industry is leaping forward and undergoing a major transformation. Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul has a crucial mission to accelerate this transformation and ensure that the sectorial representatives meet the international maritime industry brands. Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul held every two years serves as a major trading and marketing platform in the region. This exhibition helps the global maritime industry meet the Turkish Ship Building and Supply Industry for 16 years. This year over we will be hosting over 200+ exhibitors and 700 brands from over 35+ countries. Exhibitors are mostly coming from Germany, the UK, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, the EU, China, South Korea, Italy, and Spain. With its high-quality workforce and production capacity meeting the European Standards and quality, the Turkish Shipbuilding Industry has the capacity to compete with the leading countries in maritime industry, particularly in new ship building, ship maintenance-repair and defense industry projects.”

Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul 16th International Maritime Exhibition & Conference to be held at VIAPORT Marine Tuzla between November 30 and December 03, 2021 will host the events that will broaden the horizon of the industry. The Network Meeting of the Shipowners will bring together the Turkish shipowners who recently raised their capacity worldwide, with their international colleagues and will provide them with the opportunity of exchange of information and engaging in new collaboration. We will also organize site visits for the international delegations to see the capacity and supremacy of the Turkish shipyards. The conference program Marine Talks where the sector leaders will discuss the Turkish and international maritime industry and events like Exhibitor Seminars where the exhibitors will promote new technology and brands will bring along the latest developments in the maritime industry. The international Procurement Delegation that will visit the Exhibition under the coordination of the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Turkey and under the organization of the Turkish Ship, Yacht & Marine Services Exporters Association will offer new market opportunities to the exhibitors. The latest technological developments in the industry will be exhibited at the Innovation Pavilion in the exhibition space.

Both the exhibitors and visitors will be entering the Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul Exhibition by showing their HES Codes and wearing their masks. A healthy and safe exhibition environment will be ensured by implementing the AllSecure Standards developed by the world’s largest organization company Informa Markets that cover ‘Cleanliness and Hygiene’, ‘Physical Distance’, and ‘Protect and Track’

Murat Kıran, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Shipbuilders’ Association (GİSBİR) said: “I consider exhibitions like Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul as a great opportunity to raising the number of people interested in shipbuilding industry and gathering the sea lovers and producers. I believe this Exhibition contributed a lot to our economy and industry and therefore the branding of the Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul is our greatest expectation just like other similar examples across the world. By directly employing minimum 40 thousand and indirectly 200 thousand people, the Turkish Shipbuilding Industry, having an annual building capacity of 4,65 million tones, achieved and continues to achieve the ‘mosts’ and ‘firsts’ like the biggest live fish carriers, first LNG-powered towboat, the first hybrid ferry, the first ever accumulator and LNG-powered fishing boat of the world, the first energy conversion ships, and the biggest sailing yachts. Turkey is one of the few countries in the world that builds its military ships. Turkey ranks amongst the three top countries in respect of yacht building. I know that there are Turkish yacht manufacturers that have become global brands and I am proud of that.”

Murat Kıran, the Chairman of the Turkish Shipbuilders’ Association also added the following: “Thank God unlike the sectors affected by pandemic, we experienced no major problems in the yacht industry and particularly shipbuilding. I can even say that our sector is one of those few sectors that turned this crisis into opportunity. Ferries, energy ships, towboats, offshore vessels, fishing boats, chemical tankers, cargo carriers, and other merchant ships built inside of Turkey and the maintenance and repair services of these ships have helped us to raise our annual export volume to around 2 billion Dollars. The industry works resolutely to bring the export volumes to a higher level.”

Turkish Ship, Yacht & Marine Services Exporters Association which is among the main sponsors of Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul increased its exports in October by 399% compared with the exports volume of the previous year and performed an exportation of around 208 million 205 thousand dollars. The industry’s share within the total exports of Turkey is 1.1 per cent. Speaking about the exports figures of the industry Cem Seven, the Chairman of the Turkish Ship, Yacht & Marine Services Exporters Association said:”Turkish Ship, Yacht & Marine Services Exporters Association feels the justified pride of being among the industries in Turkey that increased Turkey’s export volumes at the highest level. Our success may mostly be attributed to our export activities that includes high-technology and innovative elements.” Ship exports made the greatest contribution to the industry in October with a volume of 147 million 224 thousand 933 dollars which was followed by the ferry exports of 23 million 197 thousand 261 dollars. The Russian Federation is the country to which the ship, yacht, and services industry performed the highest exports in October. Seven, the Chairman of the Turkish Ship, Yacht & Marine Services Exporters Association added: “In terms of our exports, Russia is followed by Norway with a volume of 74 million 770 thousand dollars, Malta with a volume of 17 million dollars, Marshall Islands with a volume of 4 million 767 thousand dollars, and the U.S. with an export volume of 1 million 618 thousand dollars.”

Underlining the fact that the ship and yacht industry exhibitions in Turkey bear great importance in respect of gathering the national and international industrial stakeholders, Seven said: “As the Turkish Ship, Yacht & Marine Services Exporters Association, we are assuming the responsibility of Turkey’s representation at sectorial exhibitions held abroad, and we are also providing support to ensure that the sectorial exhibitions held in Turkey contribute to the international promotion of our country and of the ship and yacht building industries. In this respect, I hope that as a leading international sectorial organization, the Exposhipping Istanbul Exhibition will continue to provide positive inputs to our industry, and I therefore hope all the best for this year’s (2021) organization.”

Referring to the long-lasting contributions of the Turkish Shipowners Association to the industry, and reminding that the Association is amongst the major supporters of Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul Exhibition Cihan Ergenç, the Chairman of the Turkish Shipowners Association said: “This year’s exhibition gains further importance as several products and solutions that fulfill the major imminent IMO regulations will be exhibited at this event. We are particularly encouraging the shipowners to join this exhibition as events like Shipowners Network Meeting offers major solutions and gives the opportunity to have a mutual talk regarding these solutions. Therefore, I would reemphasize the importance of this exhibition and hope that this exhibition will contribute a great deal to our industry.”

Expressing the fact that the Association has set ambitious goals in shipping, Ergenç, added the following: “The global size of the shipping industry is around 500 billion dollars. Turkey receives around 2 per cent out of this global value. Presumably, our industry is creating a value of 28 billion USD (together with the multiplying effect), 9 billion USD of which a direct, and 15 billion USD of which is an indirect contribution. Besides, we are providing job opportunities to directly 20 thousand and to indirectly to 250 thousand people. With its 200 members, the Turkish Shipowners Association holds around 50 per cent of the shipping industry in terms of tonnage and continues to work for rising this share as an umbrella organization.” Ergenç also said: “While 88% of the loads are carried by sea in the world, 70 % of the export loads and 95% of the import loads are carried by sea in Turkey. In terms of value, we are carrying 60% of our exported and imported products by sea. Given the fact that Turkey’s trade volume is around 400 billion USD, a commodity level of 240 billion USD is transferred by sea. This is a very important value. All these figures show how important maritime transportation for Turkey is. We have the 15th biggest fleet in the world in terms of capacity. We think that the capacity will be raised by 8-10 per cent in the upcoming years. Our fleet values 10 billion USD by 2020. Another important rise is in the number of the seamen. Turkey accounts for 8.5 per cent of the seamen in the world.

Paying attention to the fact that the exhibitions actively engaged in global trade largely contribute to national and international economies and serve as a major global communication and information network, Zeynep Pınar Kalkavan Sesel –Chairwoman of Coaster Shipowners and Operators Association said: “The 16th Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul International Maritime Industry Exhibition and Conference that assumed a valuable role by gathering the entire actors of the maritime industry will continue to be a major meeting point of Turkish and international maritime industry representations with the help of the opportunities it offers to exhibitors and visitors in all periods including this year. I therefore hope that Exposhipping Expomaritt Istanbul International Maritime Industry Exhibition and Conference whose excitement will also be shared by Coaster Shipowners and Operators Association will lead to auspicious results, and will provide luck and blessings to Turkey and the Turkish maritime industry.”

