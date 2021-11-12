2021 November 12 14:49

Rosneft reports its 9M 2021 net income of RUB 696 bln

Rosneft has reported its 9M 2021 IFRS financial results. 9M 2021 Net Income reached RUB 696 bln versus the loss of RUB 177 in the same period of the previous year, says the company’s report.



Revenues and equity share in profits of associates and joint ventures rose by 46.9% to RUB 6.22 trillion.



EBITDA amounted to RUB 1.65 trillion in 9M 2021, which is almost twice as much as in the same period of the previous year.

Rosneft is the leader of Russia’s petroleum industry and the world’s largest publicly traded petroleum company. Rosneft activities include hydrocarbon exploration and production, upstream offshore projects, hydrocarbon refining, and crude oil, gas and product marketing in Russia and abroad.

