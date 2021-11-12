2021 November 12 12:22

Mikhail Kuznetsov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company

National Transportation Company (NTC JSC) says Mikhail Kuznetsov has been appointed as General Director of the company. The decision was made by the Board of Directors on 11 November 2021, NTC says in a press release.



Mikhail Kuznetsov is a graduate of the Physics Faculty of Moscow M.V. Lomonosov State University. In the first half of 1990s he worked in the banking sector. In 1995-2003 – State Duma Deputy, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Budget, Taxes, Banks and Finances, representative of the Pskov Region. In 2004-2009 – Governor of the Pskov Region. Between 2013 and 2018 – head of the Siberian generating company. From 2020 – member of SUEK BoD.



Aleksandr Sapronov will continue managing NTC Group’s railway business as the First Deputy to General Director.



Aleksandr Sapronov was appointed General Director of National Transportation Company (NTC JSC) in May 2021. This position was earlier held by Denis Ilatovsky.



National Transportation Company (NTC) is a holding comprising Murmansk Commercial seaport, Vanino Bulk Terminal (Daltransugol), and bulk terminals in Tuapse and Murmansk. All ports are focused on dry bulk and general cargo including mineral fertilizers, ore, construction materials, coal, etc. SUEK and EuroChem are the company’s key clients. Key shareholder – Andrey Melnichenko.