2021 November 12 12:01

Fugro’s first unmanned ship Blue Essence sails in Rotterdam

The Blue Essence is the first offshore certified unmanned ship (USV) that can launch an electrically remote-controlled underwater robot. During the operations, the ship and the underwater robot will be operated from a control room onshore via a satellite connection, according to the port of Rotterdam's press release.

They will be deployed for the inspection of offshore constructions, in supporting building work and for carrying out hydrographic and geophysical research.



USVs play an important role in the future of the maritime sector because they lead to improved safety, lower CO2 emissions and a more efficient delivery of data. Thanks to the deployment of USVs, the deployment of personnel will be moved from the high-risk offshore environment to a control room onshore and the CO2 footprint will be reduced by 95%, compared to the traditional research methods. The more efficient delivery of research results will be achieved by means of cloud-based processing techniques and will enable faster and better informed decision-making.

Fugro is worldwide a leading Geo-data specialist and collects and analyses information about the earth and the structures built on it.