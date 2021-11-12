2021 November 12 11:27

Fossil-free last mile transport for rail shuttles operating to and from the Port of Gothenburg

Eskilstuna, Hallsberg and Jönköping are three of the most important freight distribution hubs in Sweden. The Port of Gothenburg is linking these towns to the continent with 19 departures each week. The freight carried on the shuttles is transported by truck between the terminals and local warehouses and logistics centres. Since November 5, these transport movements are fossil-free, according to the company's release.



GDL Sjöcontainer operates the rail shuttles in Eskilstuna, Hallsberg and Jönköping. With a total of 19 departures, they handle the 1,500 20-foot containers that are transported to and from the Port of Gothenburg each week. Since 5 November, all the company’s trucks used for transport between the terminal and nearby warehouses and distribution centres run entirely on the renewable fuel HVO100.



The trucks used to transfer the freight between rail truck and road truck at the combi-terminals also run on HVO100, resulting in a further reduction in particle and carbon emissions.

The use of rail on the routes to and from Gothenburg, in combination with GDL’s fossil-free distribution, produces a saving of around 18,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, compared with if the transport were to take place by road using conventional diesel.

If the new addition to the system – local deliveries and terminal trucks powered by HVO100 – were viewed in isolation, the reduction in climate emissions is in excess of 2,500 tonnes per year.



In addition to Eskilstuna, Hallsberg and Jönköping, the Port of Gothenburg rail network, Railport Scandinavia, includes a further 30 terminals at locations throughout Sweden. There are 70 departures between these terminals and the Port of Gothenburg each week.

From 2000, the proportion of containerised goods transported by rail to and from the port has risen from 20 to more than 60 per cent. This is very definitely a stand-out figure by international standards and the trend is set to continue. During the third quarter of this year rail volumes at the port increased by 12 per cent.



HVO100 is a renewable diesel fuel that can be used to power both small and large diesel engines without any need for adaptation. The raw material is made up of residual and waste products, which are then treated with hydrogen to produce a synthetic diesel.