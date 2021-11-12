2021 November 12 09:21

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 10M’2021 dropped by 13.3%

Coal and coke handling plunged by 83%

In January-October 2021, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 17.26 million tonnes of cargo (-13.3%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handing of grain increased by 0.8% to 2,150,500 tonnes, coal and coke handling fell by 83% to 437,900 tonnes, chemicals – down 11.5% to 1.102 million tonnes, ore – up 13..6% to 576,600 tonnes, wood pellets – up 3% to 1,797,900 tonnes, wood chips – down 33.4% to 637,600 tonnes, sawn timber – up 84% to 500,900 tonnes, oil products – down 17.1% to 1,856,100 tonnes, timber – up 26.1% to 2,285,800 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput fell by 7.5% to 347,594 TEU.

Passengers traffic plunged by 99.3% to 2.005 million people.



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2020, the port handled 23.7 million tonnes of cargo.