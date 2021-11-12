  • Home
  2021 November 12

    Port of Long Beach container volumes down 2.1% to 789,716 TEU in October 2021

    Limited capacity at marine terminals hampered imports at the Port of Long Beach last month, although volumes were still strong enough to mark the Port’s second-busiest October amid an ongoing transition to extended operating hours, according to the company's release.

    Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 789,716 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), down 2.1% from the Port’s strongest October on record, achieved in 2020. Imports decreased 4.3% to 385,000 TEUs, while exports increased 6.6% to 122,214 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the Port declined 2.4% to 282,502 TEUs.

    The Port of Long Beach enacted a Congestion Dwell Fee on Nov. 1, charging ocean carriers for cargo containers that remain too long on the docks. The program is aimed at speeding the flow of cargo containers moving through the San Pedro Bay ports complex and reducing a record number of vessels waiting off the Southern California coast. As of Nov. 10, there has been a 20% decrease in loaded import containers that have dwelled at the Port of Long Beach past their respective time limits. The Port of Los Angeles has adopted an identical measure.

    Additionally, the Port continues to work with marine terminals and other supply chain partners to expand hours as part of a framework for 24-7 operations.

    Consumer spending slightly lagged in early fall, but remains above pre-pandemic levels. Employment is rebounding more quickly than the periods following the dot-com bust and the Great Recession, with full jobs recovery anticipated by mid-2022.

    The Port of Long Beach has moved 7,884,565 TEUs during the first 10 months of 2021, up 21% from the same period in 2020. The Port is on pace to move more than 9 million TEUs by the end of this year, surpassing the current record of 8.1 million TEUs achieved in 2020.

    For complete cargo numbers, visit polb.com/statistics. For reports on ships at anchor and berth, as well as import containers dwelling past nine days, visit polb.com/operations.

    The Port of Long Beach is the nation’s second-busiest seaport. With 175 shipping lines connecting Long Beach to 217 seaports, the Port handles $200 billion in trade annually, supporting more than 575,000 Southern California jobs.

