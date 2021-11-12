  • Home
    Damen Shipyards Cape Town lays keel for third South African Navy MMIPV vessel

    On 22 October 2021, DAMEN Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) held a keel-laying for the third Multi- Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPV) that DSCT is building for the South African Navy, according to the company's release.

    The MMIPV vessels will augment South Africa’s maritime security by enhancing the country’s capability to respond effectively, rapidly and cost-effectively to threats such as illegal trafficking and fishing.

    Speaking at the event, CEO of ARMSCOR, Adv. Solomzi Mbada, stated that “the acquisition strategy for this project included Commercial-Off–The-Shelf (COTS) equipment, as well as compliance with the dti 60% local content shipbuilding designation requirement, Defence Industrial Participation (DIP) and National Industrial Participation (NIP). This ensured that ARMSCOR could maximise local participation and ensure that the vessels can be supported locally, thereby minimising the life cycle support costs. The strategy further acted as an impetus for the shipyard to improve its local infrastructure and investment in human resources, creating jobs that are much needed to boost the South African economy and help reduce the high unemployment rate.

    Damen has embraced, adopted and integrated the various applicable government programmes such as DIP, NIP, the Department of Trade and Industry’s Local Content and Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) and the Youth Employment Service (YES Initiative) into its project approach, and by doing so is looking to over-achieve on the requirements of many of these programmes.

    Damen has worked hard to meet the project’s local content requirements of 60%, issuing contracts to a large number of local suppliers. As a result of their work on this project, suppliers are already working on other DAMEN projects both in and outside of South Africa. Additionally, DSCT’s undertaking of the project has created over 300 direct jobs and over 1,000 indirect jobs in line with the South African Government’s Operation Phakisa objectives.

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. Damen Shipyards Group core values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. The company's goal is to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder, via digitalisation, standardisation and serial construction of its vessels. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

