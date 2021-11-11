2021 November 11 17:36

First train with containers loaded into open-top cars left Vostochny Port

Image source: Vostochny Port

This method of container transportation was not used in Russia for over six years

Vostochny Port JSC says the first container train numbering 56 open-top cars loaded with 68 twenty-foot and forty-foot containers at the stevedore’s multipurpose terminal has left the Nakhodka-Vostochnaya station of the Far East Railway.