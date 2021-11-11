  • Home
  • News
  • The container terminals of the Port of Valencia move towards the elimination of plastic on the quayside
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 11 18:05

    The container terminals of the Port of Valencia move towards the elimination of plastic on the quayside

    The three container terminals of the Port of Valencia continue to make progress in the elimination of plastic in the process of supplying water to the port workers who work at these facilities every day. The placement of dispensers on each of their STS cranes will allow the elimination of some 800,000 bottles consumed annually in the Valencian docks, according to the company's release.

    Two years ago, Aportem-Puerto Solidario Valencia, Ecoport Valencia and the Valencia Port Employment Centre launched the “No Plàstic” campaign, a project with a very ambitious double objective: on the one hand, to change the paradigm in the use of plastic and replace it with recyclable materials; and, on the other hand, to raise awareness of the problems generated by the abusive use of plastic-derived materials.

    The initiative received the support of the Valencia port community. Until the outbreak of the pandemic, companies responded with concrete actions, eliminating the use of plastic materials in their day-to-day business. Despite COVID-19, the logistics community remained committed. In recent months, the general trend has continued to be the total elimination of plastic in coffee and water machines, as well as the elimination of plastic bottles and their replacement by glass jugs and cups.

    Within the framework of this project, the container terminals at the Valencian dock decided to take a more ambitious step, proposing the elimination of plastic in the process of supplying water to the dockers who work at their facilities every day. To achieve this goal, water had to be brought to the dockers’ workstations, and the most suitable solution was the installation of water dispensers in each of their STS cranes.

    Last June, CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal launched a pilot project whose objective was the definitive and total elimination of the water bottles that were distributed every day among the hundreds of dockers working at the terminal. Since the beginning of October, the CSP Spain subsidiary no longer distributes one of these bottles, although it maintains 100% of the water supply for the workers.

    The premises of this project are based on the guarantee of a hygienic water supply and the elimination of plastic. For this reason, CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal has invested in installing a dispenser in each crane, by means of a totally watertight and closed cabin that keeps the water in optimum conditions. This method solves the problem of bottled water consumption on the docks. To reinforce this objective, five more dispensers have been placed in the relay area, where dockworkers can refill their own bottle at any time.

    In this sense, it is the first of the three container terminals that has taken the step, although both MSC Terminal Valencia and APM Terminals Valencia have already begun the steps to join the project and manage to remove from the Valencian dock around 800,000 plastic bottles that are consumed annually in the port area.

    In this sense, from the CSP Spain terminal, they value the role played by both the CPE Valencia and the ETT in the distribution of almost 3,000 reusable bottles for the dockers of the Valencian port. But, above all, they want to underline the predisposition and proactivity of the professionals in the stevedoring sector, whose role has been key, “as from the very beginning they have shown themselves to be aware and collaborative, and have contributed their ideas to further improve this new initiative”.

    Terminals and users are convinced of the benefits of this project, due to its simplicity and improved water supply conditions. In fact, “it has aroused the interest of large ports in our area, which have the same problem with plastic and have asked for information”.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Valencia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 11

18:15 Pilbara Ports Authority throughput down two per cent to 61.3 million tonnes in October 2021
18:05 The container terminals of the Port of Valencia move towards the elimination of plastic on the quayside
17:54 DNV calls for partners to enhance technology development for floating offshore wind substations
17:36 First train with containers loaded into open-top cars left Vostochny Port
17:15 MHI to participate in “CO2LOS III” project, aiming to achieve business in CO2 shipping
16:35 ICS and IMO meet with Green Climate Fund to discuss the provision of up to $1.5 million to accelerate zero carbon R&D fund
16:15 The takeover of Maersk Tankers’ technical management business by Synergy Group has been completed
15:51 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 10M’2021 rose by 12.2% YoY
15:40 Boskalis acquires inter-array cabling contract for Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms
15:24 MAN Energy Solutions wins order for HyProp ECO system
15:04 GES develops 20 ha site in Europoort for storage of low carbon products
15:00 Okskaya Sudoverf lays down Arctic class tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service
14:38 Aker Solutions formally signs FEED contract for Wisting FPSO
14:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 45, 2021
13:24 Finnlines published its financial review for January–September 2021
12:47 NUTEP Container Terminal attracted additional credit of 3.5 billion rubles from Raiffeisenbank
12:22 Austal USA expands waterfront ship repair capabilities in San Diego
12:09 America’s only heavy icebreaker departs Seattle homeport Saturday
11:36 Port Authority of Las Palmas awarded preferred bidder status to Global Ports Canary Islands
11:25 Oboronlogistics increases volume of construction cargo on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line
10:51 Groundbreaking Iridium Certus® 100 service launches with partner products for land, sea, air and industrial IoT
10:19 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Nov 11
09:58 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
09:16 Crude oil market sees upward price correction

2021 November 10

18:47 KHMO enters into MoU with Hung Hua Construction in relation to building a export cable laying barge
18:27 Port of Ipswich to get first fully mains electric powered hydraulic cranes
18:07 Samskip starts biofuel trial on Samskip Innovator
18:00 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production rose by 2.5%, Y-o-Y
17:41 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
17:29 Exhibition to сommemorate 25 years of MPA’s work in developing maritime Singapore
17:16 MOL, MOL Drybulk, J-ENG sign agreement for trial of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
16:55 Wärtsilä delivers advanced bridge solution for Lindblad Expedition’s polar expedition cruise vessel
16:25 Eurotransit orders Konecranes RMGs for new intermodal terminal in Kazakhstan
16:05 The construction of heat pipeline between the port of Rotterdam and The Hague starts
15:49 AD Ports Group and the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals sign MoU to develop and operate multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Vestas on all containerised transport
14:37 Wärtsilä to supply scrubbers for Grimaldi-owned Trasmed GLE
14:24 Yury Sukhorukov unanimously re-elected as Chairman of Seafarers' Union of Russia
13:53 AS Tallinna Sadam announces its financial results for 2021 Q3
13:26 All ferries between Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn will soon connect to onshore power
13:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines complete concept study for LCO2 carrier
12:41 Milaha introduces new China-India Express shipping service
12:15 Maersk Drilling announces agreement to merge with Noble
11:25 Navigation of small-size ships ends in the Leningrad Region from November 12
11:02 Algoma Central Corporation chooses FuelOpt to enhance the vessel efficiency of 8 more bulk carriers
10:29 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue on Global bunker market on Nov 10
10:19 CMA CGM and ENGIE set a strategic and industrial partnership to decarbonize shipping
10:13 Algoma Central Corporation chooses FuelOpt to enhance the vessel efficiency of 8 more bulk carriers
10:01 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-October 2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
09:39 Crude oil prices rise on decrease of reserves
09:22 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2021 fell by 13%, year-on-year

2021 November 9

18:53 Maersk and Svitzer join hands to develop carbon neutral methanol fuel cell tug
18:35 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’21 declined by 0.3% YoY
18:13 Ocean Infinity to deliver a zero-emissions marine propulsion system
17:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
17:24 Eidesvik Offshore and Wärtsilä to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
17:00 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 rose by 0.6% to 84.9 million tons
16:32 Viasat will acquire Inmarsat in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion
16:19 Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime awarded contract for three offshore U.S. substations
15:56 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass is now open for registration