2021 November 11 16:15

The takeover of Maersk Tankers’ technical management business by Synergy Group has been completed

Synergy Marine Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Synergy Group, completed its takeover of Maersk Tankers’ technical management business on 10 November 2021, according to the company's release.

With the completion of the takeover, Synergy Group, a leading ship manager operating a fleet of almost 500 vessels, takes ownership of the entire technical management business. This includes the technical management of 81 vessels, as well as customer and supplier contracts. Furthermore, close to 3,300 people, of which 140 work onshore, have become part of the Synergy Group.



About Synergy Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Synergy’s hallmarks are its through-life approach to asset management and ability to develop custom-designed thought partnership strategies with leading owners. Spanning across a network of 25 offices in 13 countries and employing more than 18,000 seafarers, Synergy manages a fleet of almost 500 vessels, which includes the most complex LNG (including FSUs), LPG and vast 20,000+ TEU container ships, as well as oil and chemical tankers, car carriers and bulk carriers. With a strong focus on crew wellbeing, digitisation and environmentally responsible policies, Synergy is at the forefront of transforming the ship management industry.



Maersk Tankers

Maersk Tankers is a service company that provides commercial management solutions for shipowners in the tanker industry, operating the largest tanker fleet in the world. Maersk Tankers employs approximately 300 employees in Denmark, Singapore, India and the U.S. and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.