2021 November 11 18:15

Pilbara Ports Authority throughput down two per cent to 61.3 million tonnes in October 2021

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 61.3 million tonnes (Mt) for October 2021, according to the company's release. This throughput was a two per cent decrease compared to October 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 47.4Mt, of which 46.7Mt was iron ore exports. This was a zero per cent variance to total throughput compared to October 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 190,000 tonnes, a decrease of two per cent compared to October 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 13.2Mt, an eight per cent decrease from October 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 112,000 tonnes, an increase of 39 per cent from October 2020.