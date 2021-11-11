2021 November 11 15:51

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 10M’2021 rose by 12.2% YoY

Image source: Murmansk Sea Fish Port

Handling of fish products since the beginning of the year rose by 14%

In January-October 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 210,500 tonnes of cargo, which is 12.2% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products since the beginning of the year rose by 14% to 178,300 tonnes.



The port’s October cargo throughput rose by 19% to 25,100 tonnes, its fish products volume fell by 7.6% to 18,200 tonnes.



Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.