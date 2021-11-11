2021 November 11 15:00

Okskaya Sudoverf lays down Arctic class tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service

The shipbuilding contract was signed in May 2021

Okskaya Sudoverf (based in Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod region) has laid down the small-draught multifunctional salvage tugboat (MSV) of Project MPSV12 today, 11 November 2021, says press center of Marine Engineering Bureau, the ship designer.



The ship is ordered by the Directorate of the State Customer of the Seaborne Transport Development Programmes of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.



Ships of this design are also under construction at Nevsky Shipyard. Nevsky Shipyard has already built three ships of Project MPSV12 with Okskaya Sudoverf to build one.

On 28 May 2021, Directorate of the State Customer signed a contract with Okskaya Sudoverf on construction of a MPSV12 multifunctional tugboat of 2.5-3 MW for Marine Rescue Service.



MPSV12 multifunctional salvage tugboat (MSV) is a small-draught vessel with Arctic ice Arc 5 class, with inclined stem, with double-tier long forecastle, with ER located in middle, with diesel power system, with 2 controllable-pitch propellers, with 2 bow thrusters and single aft one.

Purpose of the vessel:

− stand-by duty, rescue duty in areas of shipping, fishing, sea oil and gas fields according to the ship class

− search-off and assistance for damaged vessels which are in distress

− rescue, ship-repair and dive works at depth not more than 60 m, also diving works with underwater welding and cutting

− towing service of damaged vessels and objects to shelter area, and also providing sea towing of vessels, floating objects and constructions in ice conditions and at open water

− firefighting of burning fuel on water, oil spills response service emergency oil and oil product spill

−search and inspection underwater potential accident objects

− search, rescue, evacuation and placing of people, providing first aid to injured persons

− providing assistance at firefighting at floating and coastal objects accessible from sea

− delivery and offloading of different cargoes including general cargo, off-shore containers, liquid cargo, etc.

− delivery of staff − ROV of working class with depth up to 3000 m service



General characteristics of the ship: LOA - about 79.85 m, LBPs - 73.39 m, breadth - 17,36 m, BOA (including fendering) - 17.36 m, DWL draft - 3.20 m, draft max - 4.50 m, DWT at DWL draft - about 330 tonnes, DWT at draft max - around 182 tonnes, main engines max rated power – 2 x 2610 kW, speed at 3.2-meter draft and 85-pct of main engines power – 14 knots, endurance (fuel, water, food) – at least 30 days; fuel range – about 4,000 n.m.; crew – 12; accommodation of rescued people – 87; special personnel – 22.

Class of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping: КМ Arc5 [1] AUT2 FF2WS DYNPOS-2 SalvageShip.

