2021 November 11 14:38

Aker Solutions formally signs FEED contract for Wisting FPSO

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on October 20, 2021, where Aker Solutions announced receiving a letter of intent from Equinor for front-end engineering and design (FEED) of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Wisting field, according to the company's release.

Yesterday, Aker Solutions formally signed the FEED contract with Equinor, valued at around NOK 350 million.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.



Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.