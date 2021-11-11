  • Home
  • News
  • Finnlines published its financial review for January–September 2021
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 11 13:24

    Finnlines published its financial review for January–September 2021

    Finnlines has published its financial review for January–September 2021.

    In January-September, the company’s revenue totaled EUR 425.9 (363.1 in 2020) million, increase 17%. Result before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - EUR 121.2 (107.2) million, increase 13%. Result for the reporting period - EUR 69.0 (54.2) million, increase 27%. Interest bearing debt increased by EUR 8.4 million and was EUR 371.2 (362.8) million at the end of the period.

    In July-September, revenue totaled EUR 155.1 (126.7 in 2020) million, increase 22%. Result before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 50.2 (40.8) million, increase 23%.  Result for the reporting period EUR 32.7 (22.5) million, increase 45%.

    KEY FIGURES MEUR

    1–9 2021

    1–9 2020

    7–9 2021

    7–9 2020

    1–12 2020

    Revenue

    425.9

    363.1

    155.1

    126.7

    484.0

    Result before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)

    121.2

    107.2

    50.2

    40.8

    140.8

    Result before interest and taxes (EBIT)

    72.5

    58.7

    34.0

    24.5

    76.2

    % of revenue

    17.0

    16.2

    21.9

    19.3

    15.7

    Result for the reporting period

    69.0

    54.2

    32.7

    22.5

    69.7

    Stakeholders’ equity/share. EUR

    14.69

    13.89

    14.69

    13.89

    14.07

    Equity ratio, %

    59.2

    58.9

    59.2

    58.9

    60.7

    Net debt/EBITDA

    2.4

    2.9

    2.4

    2.9

    2.3

    Interest bearing debt, MEUR

    371.2

    362.8

    371.2

    362.8

    331.7

    Net gearing, %

    48.4

    50.5

    48.4

    50.5

    45.5

    Emanuele Grimaldi, President and CEO, commented in conjunction with the review:

    “The Finnlines Group’s revenue for January–September 2021 was EUR 425.9 million, an increase of 17% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year (EUR 363.1 in 2020). The result for the reporting period was EUR 69.0 million, an increase of 27% compared to EUR 54.2 million in January–September 2020. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, EBITDA, amounted to EUR 121.2 (107.2) million.

    During the reporting period January–September 2021, Finnlines transported 583 (536 in 2020) thousand cargo units, shipped 124 (102) thousand cars, and carried 1,041 (811) thousand tons of freight not possible to measure in units, 439 (390) thousand private and commercial passengers travelled with us.

    An upward trend continued during the third quarter when cargo volumes increased nearly on all routes. The automotive industry suffered from shortage of components and the summer stoppage was longer than anticipated. However, as the Finnlines fleet consists of vessels in different sizes, capacity could be moved from routes with temporarily declining demand to others where larger capacity was needed. When travel restrictions were gradually eased, recreational travel recovered although passenger numbers remained far below the normal level.

    While the global shortage of containers has challenged importers and exporters and led to world-wide supply-chain disruptions, roll-on-roll-off vessels have proved to be efficient and competitive modes of transport. Finnlines has carried freight uninterruptedly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, offering around 170 departures each week.

    Finnlines has made substantial investments in environmental technology and in its fleet renewal during the past years, but new challenges lie ahead. Both globally and within the European Union, numerous proposals are being discussed. The European Commission intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. Previously, IMO has set the minimum reduction target of 50%, compared to 2008.

    The EU Commission has also proposed to include maritime transport in the emissions trading system, which has covered energy-intensive industries and flights within EU for nearly two decades. Furthermore, the planned FuelEU Maritime Initiative will set a maximum limit on the greenhouse gas content of energy used by ships. The EU Taxonomy Regulation directive aims to promote clean technologies and discourage the use of fossil fuels. The carbon levy, i.e. a tax, which the International Chamber of Shipping has put forward in September 2021, is intended to expedite the creation of a market that makes zero-emission shipping viable.

    To reach the ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral, it may be necessary to modify existing ships with new tanks and engines so that they can run on new types of fuel. However, at current rates of production, zero-carbon fuels are not commercially available at the scale needed for the global fleet. Today, Finnlines concentrates on new battery technology, hydrodynamic design in vessels, air lubrication systems and solar panels on its newbuilds. Several existing ships will be equipped to use onshore power where available. Moreover, gradual transition to carbon-free and renewable fuels is being investigated.

    The construction of three hybrid ro-ro vessels and two state-of-the-art ro-pax vessels is proceeding. Although we have an ambitious EUR 0.5 billion Newbuilding Programme, in Finnlines, we have understood that it is of crucial importance to focus intensively on energy efficiency of the fleet because energy savings is the best way to reduce the emissions and reach immediate results.”

Другие новости по темам: Finnlines  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 11

15:51 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 10M’2021 rose by 12.2% YoY
15:40 Boskalis acquires inter-array cabling contract for Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms
15:24 MAN Energy Solutions wins order for HyProp ECO system
15:04 GES develops 20 ha site in Europoort for storage of low carbon products
15:00 Okskaya Sudoverf lays down Arctic class tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service
14:38 Aker Solutions formally signs FEED contract for Wisting FPSO
14:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 45, 2021
13:24 Finnlines published its financial review for January–September 2021
12:47 NUTEP Container Terminal attracted additional credit of 3.5 billion rubles from Raiffeisenbank
12:22 Austal USA expands waterfront ship repair capabilities in San Diego
12:09 America’s only heavy icebreaker departs Seattle homeport Saturday
11:36 Port Authority of Las Palmas awarded preferred bidder status to Global Ports Canary Islands
11:25 Oboronlogistics increases volume of construction cargo on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line
10:51 Groundbreaking Iridium Certus® 100 service launches with partner products for land, sea, air and industrial IoT
10:19 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Nov 11
09:58 Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
09:16 Crude oil market sees upward price correction

2021 November 10

18:47 KHMO enters into MoU with Hung Hua Construction in relation to building a export cable laying barge
18:27 Port of Ipswich to get first fully mains electric powered hydraulic cranes
18:07 Samskip starts biofuel trial on Samskip Innovator
18:00 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production rose by 2.5%, Y-o-Y
17:41 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
17:29 Exhibition to сommemorate 25 years of MPA’s work in developing maritime Singapore
17:16 MOL, MOL Drybulk, J-ENG sign agreement for trial of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
16:55 Wärtsilä delivers advanced bridge solution for Lindblad Expedition’s polar expedition cruise vessel
16:25 Eurotransit orders Konecranes RMGs for new intermodal terminal in Kazakhstan
16:05 The construction of heat pipeline between the port of Rotterdam and The Hague starts
15:49 AD Ports Group and the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals sign MoU to develop and operate multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk enters strategic partnership with Vestas on all containerised transport
14:37 Wärtsilä to supply scrubbers for Grimaldi-owned Trasmed GLE
14:24 Yury Sukhorukov unanimously re-elected as Chairman of Seafarers' Union of Russia
13:53 AS Tallinna Sadam announces its financial results for 2021 Q3
13:26 All ferries between Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn will soon connect to onshore power
13:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines complete concept study for LCO2 carrier
12:41 Milaha introduces new China-India Express shipping service
12:15 Maersk Drilling announces agreement to merge with Noble
11:25 Navigation of small-size ships ends in the Leningrad Region from November 12
11:02 Algoma Central Corporation chooses FuelOpt to enhance the vessel efficiency of 8 more bulk carriers
10:29 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue on Global bunker market on Nov 10
10:19 CMA CGM and ENGIE set a strategic and industrial partnership to decarbonize shipping
10:13 Algoma Central Corporation chooses FuelOpt to enhance the vessel efficiency of 8 more bulk carriers
10:01 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-October 2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
09:39 Crude oil prices rise on decrease of reserves
09:22 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 10M’2021 fell by 13%, year-on-year

2021 November 9

18:53 Maersk and Svitzer join hands to develop carbon neutral methanol fuel cell tug
18:35 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’21 declined by 0.3% YoY
18:13 Ocean Infinity to deliver a zero-emissions marine propulsion system
17:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
17:24 Eidesvik Offshore and Wärtsilä to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
17:00 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 rose by 0.6% to 84.9 million tons
16:32 Viasat will acquire Inmarsat in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion
16:19 Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime awarded contract for three offshore U.S. substations
15:56 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass is now open for registration
15:34 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
15:20 Sovcomflot IPO named Deal of the Year at Seatrade Awards
14:59 Sovcomflot took part in Fort Ross Dialogue conference
14:23 MOL and partners to conduct trials of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
13:51 Qatar Energy orders six LNG carriers
13:00 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
12:37 Havila Voyages takes delivery of it’s first of four new coastal cruise ship