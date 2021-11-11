NUTEP Container Terminal attracted additional credit of 3.5 billion rubles from Raiffeisenbank

  • Home
  • 2021 November 11 12:47

    In October 2021, NUTEP, a part of DeloPorts, a stevedoring asset of the Delo Group, attracted additional credit funds from Raiffeisenbank in the amount of 3.5 billion rubles. The loan was provided for a period of five years on the security of the berth mortgage. DeloPorts acts as a guarantor for the loan, an additional agreement was signed within the framework of the current loan agreement between the bank and the stevedoring company, DeloPorts says in a press release.

    Andrey Yashchenko, Senior Vice-President on Economy and Finance at the Management Company “Delo“, commenting on the loan agreement, said: “This year marks 10 years of the successful and trusting cooperation between NUTEP and Raiffeisenbank. It is gratifying that our interaction is expanding, we appreciate the professionalism of our time-tested partners, who are always ready to offer the best and optimal financial solutions for our projects. "

    “We are pleased to be a reliable partner of the Delo Group, providing long-term financing for the key projects of the holding for many years,” - said Dmitry Sredin, Head of the Raiffeisenbank Department on Cooperation with Major Companies - “As part of the new loan tranche, we are expanding our cooperation with one of the most hi-tech modern container terminals in the country.”

    Earlier, Raiffeisenbank participated in financing the construction of a new deep-water berth for the NUTEP Container Terminal.

