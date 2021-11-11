2021 November 11 12:22

Austal USA expands waterfront ship repair capabilities in San Diego

Austal USA has received approval from the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners to assume the lease of Marine Group Boat Works in the Port of San Diego, USA, according to the company's release.

Austal USA and Marine Group Boat Works are entering a 45-day exclusive period to close the agreement for Austal to take on the lease. Austal USA will use the 15-acre site to focus on ship repair for United States Navy, Military Sealift Command, and Coast Guard ships. The site, immediately adjacent to U.S. Naval Base San Diego, will include a newly-built dry dock designed specifically to handle small surface combatants and other small to medium size ships.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the Port’s approval of the lease highlights the successful, continued expansion of Austal USA’s service business in the United States and reaffirms the company’s support for the Navy, Military Sealift Command and Coast Guard.



Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said the investment anchors the company’s commitment to servicing Navy, Military Sealift and Coast Guard ships in the INDO-PACOM region.



Austal USA will establish a full service ship repair capability providing maintenance and modernization for small surface combatants, autonomous vehicles, and other vessels. The site will include a dry dock optimized to execute availabilities on littoral combat ships and other small surface combatants. Services include technical and material support, topside work, and dry docking availabilities.