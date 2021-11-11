2021 November 11 11:25

Oboronlogistics increases volume of construction cargo on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line

In November 2021 specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC took part in a meeting of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on the following issue: providing cement to the Kaliningrad region. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Government of the Kaliningrad region, JSC Russian Railways, holding JSC EUROCEMENT Group and enterprises of the region, Oboronlogistics says in a press release.



Currently, the Kaliningrad Region is one of the actively developing subjects of the Russian Federation. The reconstruction and construction of road transport infrastructure, large-scale social, cultural, educational and tourist facilities are underway, the dynamics of the growth rate of housing construction is observed. In this regard, the region's demand for building materials and equipment is significantly increasing.



The ferries of Oboronlogistics LLC Ambal and Baltiysk, operating on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry line, deliver goods to consumers of the Kaliningrad Region, including regularly transporting construction materials and special equipment. LLC Oboronlogistics systematically increases the volume of traffic on the line, and in the near future the company plans to continue to look for an opportunity to increase the transportation of cement.



Ferry transportation is the most convenient way to transport a large volume of cargo between the Kaliningrad and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation, bypassing the territories of neighboring states. Among the regular shippers of the line: the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Rosgvardiya, the Military Construction Complex of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, JSC Russian Railways, PJSC LUKOIL, LLC Avtotor Holding, Holding Eurocement Group, LLC Baltservice, LLC Baltika, agro-industrial holding Miratorg and other customers.