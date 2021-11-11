2021 November 11 09:58

Throughput of Russian seaports in 10M’2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-October 2021, Russian seaports handled 695.39 million tonnes of cargo, up 2% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In the reported period, handling of dry cargo totaled 346.49 million tonnes (+4.0%), liquid cargo – 348.90 million tonnes (+0.1%).

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 1.7% to 78.65 million tonnes including 24.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.7%) and 54.15 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.6 %).



Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin rose by 3.8% to 208.22 million tonnes including 98.09 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+6.8%) and 110.13 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.3%).



Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rotaled 213.92 million tonnes (+2.7%) including 95.41 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.7%) and 118.51 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1,1%).



Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin continue showing a decrease. In the reported period, their throughput fell by 13.1% to 5.98 million tonnes including 2.11 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-28.2%) and 3.87 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.8%).



Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin totaled demonstrates a stable growth having totaled 188.62 million tonnes (+1.4%) including 126.38 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.3%) and 62.24 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.2%).