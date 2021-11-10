  • Home
  2021 November 10

    Wärtsilä delivers advanced bridge solution for Lindblad Expedition’s polar expedition cruise vessel

    Leading marine technology company, Wärtsilä Voyage has successfully delivered its advanced integrated bridge and navigation solution for polar cruise vessel National Geographic Resolution, according to the company's release.

    Built at Ulstein Verft shipyard, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. took delivery of the ‘National Geographic Resolution’ in September 2021. Along with its sister ship National Geographic Endurance, this is the second vessel in a series of two explorer vessels to have Ulstein signature X-BOW, the inverted bow concept combined with Wärtsilä’s integrated bridge and navigation system onboard enables optimal fuel-efficiency and safety even in the harshest polar conditions.

    The contract was signed in June 2019 and, after successfully completing her sea trials in September 2021, National Geographic Resolution is all set for her inaugural polar voyage exploring Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands on 17 November 2021.

    The Wärtsilä Voyage team worked in close cooperation with the experts at Ulstein Verft shipyard to develop and meet the exact navigational and safety requirements of a polar cruise vessel that is expected to sail long distances in extremely harsh and unpredictable environments carrying around 126 passengers, plus crew, on board.

    The vessel has been fitted with a complete package of Wärtsilä bridge consoles and the Nacos Platinum Integrated Navigation System consisting of ten Multipilot Platinum Navigation workstations, four Datapilot Platinum information display, a 55” Planning station, a dual Trackpilot Platinum integrated track steering system, Dynamic Positioning System, Sound Reception System, uninterruptable power system (UPS), a weather station, Voyage Data Recorder, Bridge Alarm Management and Bridge Navigational Watch Alarm System (BNWAS).

    Along with military-grade infrared cameras that allow to easily spot wildlife and ice ahead of the ship, the solution includes one S-band and two X-band radars integrated into the Nacos Platinum system to provide 360° situational awareness capabilities that allow the captain and the crew to concentrate on their primary task – safe navigation. The system also includes an Integrated Ice Radar System making manoeuvring simple and safe even in sub-zero icy waters.

    The bespoke radar solution is part of the full Wärtsilä Nacos Platinum Integrated Navigation System, which also incorporates ECDIS, Conning and Trackpilot. Navigation sensors like Gyro, Speed log, sonar, echo sounders, compass systems, positioning sensors and DGPS are connected to the system to provide heading, speed and position, and a high degree of redundancy ensures safe operation.

    Wärtsilä has been delivering Nacos Platinum systems to almost all explorer cruise vessels built in Norwegian yards since 2016 and there are currently 14 such ships sailing on some of the world’s most extraordinary cruise expedition routes.

    Wärtsilä Voyage is a leading technology supplier to the cruise industry. With a network of dedicated experts available worldwide, the company can support its cruise customers wherever they operate. In addition to its portfolio of an efficient and reliable bridge and navigation and solutions, Wärtsilä also offers the latest in ship automation, dynamic positioning, sensor technology, enhanced sustainability performance, and future-proof operations.
     
    Wärtsilä in brief

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency, and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

