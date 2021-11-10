2021 November 10 16:05

The construction of heat pipeline between the port of Rotterdam and The Hague starts

Gasunie and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy have taken the final investment decision for the construction of a heat pipeline from the port of Rotterdam to The Hague, according to the port of Rotterdam's release.



The construction of the underground pipeline will make residual heat from companies in the port available to up to 120,000 homes and other buildings in the region. The construction of the WarmtelinQ pipeline is expected to be completed in 2025.



At present, most industrial heat is released by for instance oil refining and petrochemical processes. By heating homes, business premises and greenhouses with this residual heat, it will be put to good use and much less gas will be needed. Initially, the heat available in the Botlek and Pernis will be used. In the long term, the possibilities in Europoort and Maasvlakte will also be examined.



In the coming years, the industry will continue to electrify. The green energy from wind farms will then be used for the processes in hydrogen plants as well as in the existing industry. Even in this situation, residual heat will continue to be released. In the production of, for example, green hydrogen by means of electrolysis, approximately 30% of the primary energy is released as residual heat.

These sustainable residual heat sources ensure that the heat is increasingly 'green'.