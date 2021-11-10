2021 November 10 14:37

Wärtsilä to supply scrubbers for Grimaldi-owned Trasmed GLE

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment will install its open loop exhaust gas abatement technology on two roll-on/roll-off passenger ferries owned by Spanish company Trasmed GLE S.L., which is part of the multinational logistics company Grimaldi Group, according to the company's release.

Trasmed GLE S.L. has selected four of Wärtsilä’s I-SOx open loop scrubbers with exhaust de-plume systems for the RoPax vessels Volcan del Teide and Ciudad de Granada which operate in the Mediterranean Sea. Each vessel will have four scrubbers installed, one on each main engine. The order was booked in November 2021.

The scrubbers are flexible to enable MARPOL Annex VI sulphur cap compliance, by scrubbing 3.5% HFO down to the 0.5% limit. Wärtsilä’s scrubbers will also enable Trasmed GLE’s vessels to operate at a lower 0.1% sulphur limit to meet both worldwide and ECA regulations.

The installations will take place in 2022 and marks the first time that Wärtsilä has conducted a RoPax scrubber retrofit in the region.

The partnership strengthens the long-standing relationship between Grimaldi and Wärtsilä to install scrubbers in many configurations across Grimaldi Group’s business units.

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment is the market-leading exhaust gas abatement treatment manufacturer in the shipping industry, with an array of sustainable, modular-based solutions that will last the full lifecycle of vessels. It offers integrated compliant systems for all types of ships, with open loop, closed loop or hybrid configurations.



