2021 November 9 18:35

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’21 declined by 0.3% YoY

Image source: CPC

In January-October 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 49.26 million tonnes of crude oil, down 0.3%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

In October 2021, 5,390,687 gross tons of crude oil were shipped from CPC Marine Terminal.

In October, MT handled 53 tankers, thus, 477 tankers were loaded in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka over 10 months.



Of 5,390,687 gross tons of crude oil shipped in October, 2,556,515 tons of oil were from Tengiz field, 751,173 tons - from Karachaganak field, 1,471,461 tons - from Kashagan field and 62,127 tons of oil were from other Kazakhstani producers.

In August-October, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 4,841,276 tons of crude oil and 549,411 tons of oil came from Russia. All Shipper nominations were accommodated, the lifting schedule of both months was fulfilled.

From 2001 through to 31 October 2021, CPC Marine Terminal handled 7,124 tankers. During the said period, 754,124,751 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. 657,622,006 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 96,502,745 tons of crude were produced in Russia.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.