-
2021 November 9 17:00
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 rose by 0.6% to 84.9 million tons
NCSP Group says its cargo turnover in 9M 2021 totals 84.9 million tons (+0.6%).
Transshipment of liquid cargo was up by 0.1 million tons (+0.2%) to 67.6 million tons. The growth in transshipment of oil products (by 1 million tons, +4.1%) offset a decrease in crude oil turnover (by 0.8 million tons, -1.9%).
The growth rates of oil product transshipment are higher than the overall growth rates in the industry by 1 p.p.
Dry cargo transshipment increased by 2.5%, to 17.3 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were mainly containers, as well as raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals, and cast iron:
- Turnover of containers grew to 3.5 million tons (+8.6% / 0.3 million tons ) mainly due to an increase in transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. The growth rates of cargo turnover (TEU) across NCSP Group amounted to 25%, 18 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole.
- Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 11 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.6 million tons. This is thanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.
- Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 0.9 million tons (+61% / 0.4 million tons) due to increased export of fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargo dropped by 2% industrywide.
- The growth in transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron to 7.3 million tons (+2.1% / 0.2 million tons) was ensured by high export demand amid the record prices in world markets.
NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 9M 2021/2020 (thsd t)
January–September
Change
2021
2020
thsd t
%
Cargo turnover, total
84,939.638
84,401.330
538.308
0.64%
Liquid cargo, total
67,632.905
67,518.552
114.353
0.17%
Crude oil
40,750.135
41,533.765
-783.630
-1.89%
Oil products
26,108.515
25,077.823
1,030.692
4.11%
UAN
512.149
541.136
-28.987
-5.36%
Oils
262.106
365.828
-103.721
-28.35%
Bulk cargo, total
5,342.543
5,247.672
94.872
1.81%
Iron ore raw materials
2,825.520
3,645.912
-820.392
-22.50%
Other ore cargo
24.201
45.443
-21.242
-46.74%
Chemical cargo
949.123
589.356
359.767
61.04%
Coal
916.624
907.871
8.753
0.96%
Sugar
627.074
59.089
567.986
961.24%
General cargo, total
8,276.894
8,145.281
131.613
1.62%
Ferrous metals and cast iron
7,314.596
7,160.829
153.767
2.15%
Timber
107.595
133.868
-26.273
-19.63%
Timber (thsd cubic m)
191.463
243.397
-51.934
-21.34%
Nonferrous metals
655.912
741.970
-86.058
-11.60%
Perishable cargo
198.790
108.613
90.177
83.03%
Containers
3,478.325
3,203.238
275.087
8.59%
Containers
3,478.325
3,203.238
275.087
8.59%
Containers (thsd TEU)
424.663
338.717
85.946
25.37%
Other
208.970
286.587
-77.617
-27.08%
Другие новости по темам: NCSP