  • 2021 November 9 17:00

    Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 rose by 0.6% to 84.9 million tons

    NCSP Group says its cargo turnover in 9M 2021 totals 84.9 million tons (+0.6%).

    Transshipment of liquid cargo was up by 0.1 million tons (+0.2%) to 67.6 million tons. The growth in transshipment of oil products (by 1 million tons, +4.1%) offset a decrease in crude oil turnover (by 0.8 million tons, -1.9%).

    The growth rates of oil product transshipment are higher than the overall growth rates in the industry by 1 p.p.

    Dry cargo transshipment increased by 2.5%, to 17.3 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were mainly containers, as well as raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals, and cast iron:

    - Turnover of containers grew to 3.5 million tons (+8.6% / 0.3 million tons ) mainly due to an increase in transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. The growth rates of cargo turnover (TEU) across NCSP Group amounted to 25%, 18 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole.

    - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 11 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.6 million tons. This is thanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.

    - Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 0.9 million tons (+61% / 0.4 million tons) due to increased export of fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargo dropped by 2% industrywide.

    - The growth in transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron to 7.3 million tons (+2.1% / 0.2 million tons) was ensured by high export demand amid the record prices in world markets.

    NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 9M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

    January–September

    Change

    2021

    2020

    thsd t

    %

    Cargo turnover, total

    84,939.638

    84,401.330

    538.308

    0.64%

    Liquid cargo, total

    67,632.905

    67,518.552

    114.353

    0.17%

    Crude oil

    40,750.135

    41,533.765

    -783.630

    -1.89%

    Oil products

    26,108.515

    25,077.823

    1,030.692

    4.11%

    UAN

    512.149

    541.136

    -28.987

    -5.36%

    Oils

    262.106

    365.828

    -103.721

    -28.35%

    Bulk cargo, total

    5,342.543

    5,247.672

    94.872

    1.81%

    Iron ore raw materials

    2,825.520

    3,645.912

    -820.392

    -22.50%

    Other ore cargo

    24.201

    45.443

    -21.242

    -46.74%

    Chemical cargo

    949.123

    589.356

    359.767

    61.04%

    Coal

    916.624

    907.871

    8.753

    0.96%

    Sugar

    627.074

    59.089

    567.986

    961.24%

    General cargo, total

    8,276.894

    8,145.281

    131.613

    1.62%

    Ferrous metals and cast iron

    7,314.596

    7,160.829

    153.767

    2.15%

    Timber

    107.595

    133.868

    -26.273

    -19.63%

    Timber (thsd cubic m)

    191.463

    243.397

    -51.934

    -21.34%

    Nonferrous metals

    655.912

    741.970

    -86.058

    -11.60%

    Perishable cargo

    198.790

    108.613

    90.177

    83.03%

    Containers

    3,478.325

    3,203.238

    275.087

    8.59%

    Containers

    3,478.325

    3,203.238

    275.087

    8.59%

    Containers (thsd TEU)

    424.663

    338.717

    85.946

    25.37%

    Other

    208.970

    286.587

    -77.617

    -27.08%
