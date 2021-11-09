2021 November 9 17:00

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 rose by 0.6% to 84.9 million tons

NCSP Group says its cargo turnover in 9M 2021 totals 84.9 million tons (+0.6%).

Transshipment of liquid cargo was up by 0.1 million tons (+0.2%) to 67.6 million tons. The growth in transshipment of oil products (by 1 million tons, +4.1%) offset a decrease in crude oil turnover (by 0.8 million tons, -1.9%).

The growth rates of oil product transshipment are higher than the overall growth rates in the industry by 1 p.p.

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 2.5%, to 17.3 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were mainly containers, as well as raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals, and cast iron:

- Turnover of containers grew to 3.5 million tons (+8.6% / 0.3 million tons ) mainly due to an increase in transshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal. The growth rates of cargo turnover (TEU) across NCSP Group amounted to 25%, 18 p.p. higher than in the industry as a whole.

- Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 11 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.6 million tons. This is thanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop of a decrease in exports of Russian white sugar.

- Chemical cargo transshipment volume touched 0.9 million tons (+61% / 0.4 million tons) due to increased export of fertilizers at the direct option. In the meantime, the turnover of chemical cargo dropped by 2% industrywide.

- The growth in transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron to 7.3 million tons (+2.1% / 0.2 million tons) was ensured by high export demand amid the record prices in world markets.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 9M 2021/2020 (thsd t)