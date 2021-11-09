2021 November 9 15:20

Sovcomflot IPO named Deal of the Year at Seatrade Awards

Image source: Sovcomflot

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) saw its October 2020 IPO, on the Moscow Exchange, named as ‘Deal of the Year’ at last week’s prestigious Seatrade Awards in association with Lloyd's List, Sovcomflot says in its press release.

This award recognises "A significant business deal in the international maritime industry supporting its growth and sustainability". It was announced, along with other industry award winners, during a live online award ceremony on 3 November 2021.

Commenting on the news Nikolay Kolesnikov, Executive Vice President and CFO of Sovcomflot said:

"It’s a great honour for us to receive the prestigious Deal of the Year award at the 2021 Seatrade Awards in association with Lloyd’s List, in recognition of our successful IPO last year.

"The IPO was a sizeable transaction, both for the industry and for the Russian market, and happened despite all the challenges, including the heavy headwinds arising from the ongoing pandemic, in an all-virtual format. We successfully raised over half a billion US dollars from good quality investors, demonstrating a high level of confidence from our investors, and acknowledging the attractiveness and reliability of SCF’s business model. The Group’s shares are now included in the important FTSE Global Index and MSCI Russia Small Cap international share indices.

"Significantly, this award reflects the expertise and professionalism of my colleagues and will serve as an enduring inspiration for us all, in the future."

This is not the first time Sovcomflot has been successful at the Seatrade Awards. In 2010, the company won this coveted Seatrade Global Performer award. Meanwhile, in 2017, Sovcomflot also received the Deal of the Year award, in recognition of its Eurobond issue. In 2020, Sovcomflot received the prestigious Shipping Company of the Year award.

PAO Sovcomflot is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 136 vessels with a total deadweight of over 11.7 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. About 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.