2021 November 9 16:19

Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime awarded contract for three offshore U.S. substations

A consortium of strategic partners Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime has been awarded a turnkey contract on the world’s largest offshore wind project so far – Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind– for U.S. utility company Dominion Energy Virginia.



The contract comprises three 880 MW offshore substations, which will be established in 2021-2025 and commissioned in 2026. The three substations will constitute the backbone of the electrical infrastructure for the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. The contract is Bladt Industries’ and Semco Maritime’s third offshore substation project in the U.S. and the two strategic partners’ 21st project together since their first cooperation in 2003.



The scope of work on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project includes design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing and installation. Bladt Industries is responsible for design, procurement and manufacturing of steel structures and jacket foundations, while design, procurement and installation of electrical equipment, emergency systems and inter-array cables will be managed by Semco Maritime.



“We are proud that Dominion Energy has selected Bladt and Semco for the world’s largest assignment so far within the offshore substation area where we have established solid experience and unique competencies together. We are pleased with this opportunity to leverage our experience and contribute to shaping the U.S. offshore wind industry. We look forward to cooperating closely with Dominion Energy, securing green US jobs in connection with the construction and operation phases to provide green energy for thousands of US households and reduce CO2 emissions,” says Anders Søe-Jensen, CEO, Bladt Industries.



“Dominion Energy has created a visionary project in Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, and we look forward to contributing to the green transition in Virginia. We are proud of the contract for three 880 MW substations, which we consider a vote of confidence in Semco’s and Bladt’s tried and tested partnership and our strong track record of delivering competitive projects within electrical infrastructure for offshore wind through two decades," says Steen Brødbæk, CEO, Semco Maritime.



The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project will be established 40 kilometers off Virginia Beach and with a 2.6 GW capacity, supplying up to 660,000 households in Virginia and eliminating up to 5 million tons of CO2 emissions per year. The project is furthermore expected to generate up to 900 jobs in the local area during the construction phase and up to 1,100 jobs when the wind park is commissioned in 2026.



“Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime are experienced global leaders in the development and engineering of offshore substations, which are critical to delivering the clean, renewable energy to shore and ultimately to our customers,” said Joshua Bennett, Dominion Energy vice president of offshore wind. “Just as important, it means jobs for our operations team to provide important service and maintenance for the substations.”



Bladt Industries is the Foundation for the green transition. Bladt Industries is a leading supplier within offshore wind turbines. Over the last 25 year, Bladt Industries have delivered more than 2,500 foundations for offshore wind turbines, equalling almost one third of all offshore wind turbines in the world. Furthermore, Bladt Industries have delivered a large number of offshore substations. For further information, see www.bladt.dk.



Semco Maritime is an international engineering and contracting business undertaking and solving assignments across the value chain of the global energy sector. The company also helps its customers to seize opportunities in the green transition and to ensure responsible fossil fuel extraction processes. Since 1980, we have applied our specialist competencies as a platform for the work carried out at all stages of offshore and onshore assignments – from preliminary analyses over design, procurement and manufacturing to installation, commissioning and subsequent service as well as rental of manpower and supply of bespoke components, systems and solutions. Semco Maritime has 1,700 employees, who secure our customers cost-effective project management and operations from our head office in Denmark.