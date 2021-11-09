  • Home
  • News
  • Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime awarded contract for three offshore U.S. substations
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 9 16:19

    Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime awarded contract for three offshore U.S. substations

    A consortium of strategic partners Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime has been awarded a turnkey contract on the world’s largest offshore wind project so far – Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind– for U.S. utility company Dominion Energy Virginia.

    The contract comprises three 880 MW offshore substations, which will be established in 2021-2025 and commissioned in 2026. The three substations will constitute the backbone of the electrical infrastructure for the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. The contract is Bladt Industries’ and Semco Maritime’s third offshore substation project in the U.S. and the two strategic partners’ 21st project together since their first cooperation in 2003.

    The scope of work on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project includes design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing and installation. Bladt Industries is responsible for design, procurement and manufacturing of steel structures and jacket foundations, while design, procurement and installation of electrical equipment, emergency systems and inter-array cables will be managed by Semco Maritime.

    “We are proud that Dominion Energy has selected Bladt and Semco for the world’s largest assignment so far within the offshore substation area where we have established solid experience and unique competencies together. We are pleased with this opportunity to leverage our experience and contribute to shaping the U.S. offshore wind industry. We look forward to cooperating closely with Dominion Energy, securing green US jobs in connection with the construction and operation phases to provide green energy for thousands of US households and reduce CO2 emissions,” says Anders Søe-Jensen, CEO, Bladt Industries.

    “Dominion Energy has created a visionary project in Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, and we look forward to contributing to the green transition in Virginia. We are proud of the contract for three 880 MW substations, which we consider a vote of confidence in Semco’s and Bladt’s tried and tested partnership and our strong track record of delivering competitive projects within electrical infrastructure for offshore wind through two decades," says Steen Brødbæk, CEO, Semco Maritime.

    The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project will be established 40 kilometers off Virginia Beach and with a 2.6 GW capacity, supplying up to 660,000 households in Virginia and eliminating up to 5 million tons of CO2 emissions per year. The project is furthermore expected to generate up to 900 jobs in the local area during the construction phase and up to 1,100 jobs when the wind park is commissioned in 2026.

    “Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime are experienced global leaders in the development and engineering of offshore substations, which are critical to delivering the clean, renewable energy to shore and ultimately to our customers,” said Joshua Bennett, Dominion Energy vice president of offshore wind. “Just as important, it means jobs for our operations team to provide important service and maintenance for the substations.”

    Bladt Industries is the Foundation for the green transition. Bladt Industries is a leading supplier within offshore wind turbines. Over the last 25 year, Bladt Industries have delivered more than 2,500 foundations for offshore wind turbines, equalling almost one third of all offshore wind turbines in the world. Furthermore, Bladt Industries have delivered a large number of offshore substations. For further information, see www.bladt.dk.

    Semco Maritime is an international engineering and contracting business undertaking and solving assignments across the value chain of the global energy sector. The company also helps its customers to seize opportunities in the green transition and to ensure responsible fossil fuel extraction processes. Since 1980, we have applied our specialist competencies as a platform for the work carried out at all stages of offshore and onshore assignments – from preliminary analyses over design, procurement and manufacturing to installation, commissioning and subsequent service as well as rental of manpower and supply of bespoke components, systems and solutions. Semco Maritime has 1,700 employees, who secure our customers cost-effective project management and operations from our head office in Denmark.

Другие новости по темам: Semco Maritime, offshore energy, Bladt Industries  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 9

18:53 Maersk and Svitzer join hands to develop carbon neutral methanol fuel cell tug
18:35 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 10M’21 declined by 0.3% YoY
18:13 Ocean Infinity to deliver a zero-emissions marine propulsion system
17:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in 10M’2021 climbed by 2% Y-o-Y
17:24 Eidesvik Offshore and Wärtsilä to cooperate in world’s first ammonia conversion project
17:00 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 9M 2021 rose by 0.6% to 84.9 million tons
16:32 Viasat will acquire Inmarsat in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion
16:19 Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime awarded contract for three offshore U.S. substations
15:56 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass is now open for registration
15:34 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
15:20 Sovcomflot IPO named Deal of the Year at Seatrade Awards
14:59 Sovcomflot took part in Fort Ross Dialogue conference
14:23 MOL and partners to conduct trials of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
13:51 Qatar Energy orders six LNG carriers
13:00 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
12:37 Havila Voyages takes delivery of it’s first of four new coastal cruise ship
11:56 Onezhsky Shipyard to get over RUB 5.1 billion of budget investments for modernization
11:13 KOTUG partners with Shift to combine Shift’s PwrSwäp with KOTUG’s E-Pusher™ vessel designs
10:55 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.8% in 10M’21
10:34 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-October 2021 fell by 16% YoY
10:09 Port of Long Beach boosts push for zero-emissions trucks
10:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on Nov 09
09:56 Navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg for small-size ships
09:40 Oil market sees slight price fluctuations
09:25 Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement will ensure certainty of operations for ten Gaslog LNG carriers
09:08 Ruscon opened new representative office in Omsk
08:44 DEME Offshore secures a +$1.1 BoP contract for the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in a Consortium with Prysmian

2021 November 8

18:30 Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign relationship agreement
18:03 Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis
17:58 Yantar Shipyard launches frigate of Project 11356, Tushil
17:36 MOL announces delivery of methanol-duel fueled methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
17:05 Alfa Laval announces it is the first company to join ABB’s energy efficiency movement
16:05 Haldor Topsoe and Hyundai Oilbank sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop green energy solutions
15:31 Port of Antwerp, Port of Zeebrugge and Chile join forces to foster hydrogen production
15:15 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Korea to Poland via Far East
15:07 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu engines for 80-ton bollard pull tugboats in Brazil
14:44 Volga Shipping Company increased coal transportation more than 1.5 times
14:20 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 5.23% in October
14:03 ICTSI throughput up 11% to 8.3 million TEUs in 9M 2021
13:52 The US Navy сhristens future USNS Harvey Milk
13:31 Container operators face extra fees in California for container movement delays
13:05 ABS, HHI and KSOE collaborate on green hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage
12:45 Boskalis supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Golden Sponsor
12:11 MOL and COSCO co-sponsor 3rd Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum
11:22 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 10M’21 rose by 4.8%
10:50 Aker Solutions wins umbilicals contract for Jansz-Io compression project
10:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may gain in momentum on Nov 08
09:40 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 10M’2021 fell by 2.6%
09:16 Oil prices rise driven by high demand

2021 November 7

17:19 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.
16:07 MOL takes delivery of methanol-DF methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
14:28 Maersk joins first mover coalition to drive demand for carbon neutral solutions in hard to abate-industries
13:04 Hamburg Süd marks its 150 anniversary
12:31 Eni CEO Descalzi meets the President of the Republic of Mozambique
11:02 MOL announces completion of Concept Study of LCO2 carrier

2021 November 6

13:42 MOL to start development of large-size ammonia carrier powered by ammonia fuel
12:18 Maximising monopile and transition piece transport for DEME Offshore
11:37 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
10:48 Concession agreement signed for Rijeka Gateway container terminal
10:23 Damen's Ferry 2306 E3 'Bryggen' wins KNVTS' Ship of the Year Award