2021 November 9 15:34

Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route

Image credit: Scandlines



Scandlines says it has entered into a contract with Cemre Shipyard, Turkey, to build an emission-free freight ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route. The ferry will be inserted in 2024 and will launch the next generation of ferries on the route.



The vessel has a capacity of 66 freight units, which increases the current capacity by 23 percent.



With a crossing time of one hour, the ferry is emission free. It can also be operated as a hybrid ferry like the current passenger ferries on the Scandlines routes between Germany and Denmark. As a hybrid ferry, the crossing time is 45 minutes. Thus, the ferry can also be used as backup ferry if one the four double-ended ferries that are currently operating the Puttgarden-Rødby route, is in the yard.



As it is known from the ferries operating the Rostock-Gedser route, it will be possible to transport lorries on both the upper and lower decks. Therefore, berth 3 in Rødby and berth 1 in Puttgarden must be rebuilt to also load lorries on the upper deck. At the same time, a new lorry storage area will be established in the terminal of Puttgarden. Scandlines thus replaces the two oldest ships in the fleet, M/V Holger Danske and M/V Kronprins Frederik.



“With the added capacity, we will be able to meet the increasing need from freight customers. In 2021, the number of freight units has already increased by 12 percent,” says Scandlines’ CEO Carsten Nørland.



With a zero emission ferry, Scandlines is taking a big step on the green journey. The ferry will initially exclusively charge in Rødby. Already in 2019, Scandlines invested in a 50 kV / 25 MW power cable to Færgevej in Rødbyhavn. This cable will now be extended to the ferry berths, where a transformer and charging station will be installed. In the longer run, the plan is to also be able to charge in Puttgarden when a good solution has been found for the purchase of green energy.



The modular construction of the vessel makes it possible to later adjust the vessel in order to also carry cars. Scandlines achieves maximum flexibility, both in terms of future technology and needs.



"Scandlines has for several years focused on the entire area of sustainability. The hybrid system was a quantum leap in green ferry operations. Scandlines not only operates the world’s largest fleet of hybrid ferries, the system is also being copied worldwide and has been a huge success. Now we are ready to take the next big step and insert the first zero emission ferry. The next generation of ferries is ready to take over on the Puttgarden-Rødby route,” says Chairman of Scandlines’ Supervisory Board Vagn Sørensen.



“NABU welcomes this further major step by the shipping company Scandlines on the way to emission-free shipping. Scandlines not only significantly lowers its own emissions and proves that even larger ships can sail completely without greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions already today, but also paves the way for climate-neutral shipping with its pioneering role. We are thankful for this courageous step,” says Sönke Diesener shipping expert of NABU, the German Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union.



Data for zero emission Scandlines freight ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route:

Length: 147.4 m

Breadth: 25.4 m

Design draft: 5.30 m

Freight capacity: 66 freight units (abt. 1,200 lane metres)

Max. number of passengers: 140

Service speed: 18 knob

About Scandlines

Scandlines is a modern and innovative ferry operator with a green vision for the future. Its history dates back to 1872. Scandlines operates two ferry routes with high capacity and frequency. Six of the Company's ferries are hybrid ferries, and one is furthermore fitted with a rotor sail – and that contributes to making its ferries greener. Scandlines' core business is to provide an efficient and reliable transport service for both passengers and freight customers. With more than 41,500 departures on seven ferries, Scandlines in a normal year transports over 7 million passengers, 1.7 million cars and around 700,000 freight units on the routes Puttgarden-Rødby and Rostock-Gedser.



About Cemre Shipyard

Cemre Shipyard, with modern facilities, is one of the leading newbuilding shipyards located in Yalova, Turkey. Considering the interest in diversity, Cemre has the ability to build different types of vessels as fishing, offshore and passenger. These highly technologic, eco-friendly and innovative projects need flexibility and intense care; besides that, tailor-made projects like these are among the distinguishing facts of Cemre’s success. Cemre Shipyard has two shipyard in same region, which enable the shipyard to build more than 15 vessels at the same time. As of the foundation, all of the delivered and ordered vessels are exported and built for European customers such as Norway, Iceland, United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, etc. Consequently, Cemre Shipyard has held its place among the top exporters of Turkey since 2008, and with this responsibility, Cemre works harder for a sustainable organisation.