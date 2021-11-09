Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading

  • Home
  • 2021 November 9 13:00

    Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider, has confirmed the new date for its highly recommended LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading online training. The online training is back with a new agenda and it will be commencing live on 19 January 2022. 

    2021 has been a year of recovery for LNG demand as governments of importing countries have relaxed some of the restrictions imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery has started. However, the growth in LNG supply has been curtailed by unscheduled maintenance at some of the world’s liquefaction plants and by shortfalls in feedgas supply at others. The result has been a tightening of the supply demand balance causing LNG and natural gas prices to surge reaching over $25/MMBtu in September 2021. It is a very different market to 2020, when demand fell because of the pandemic and supply increased as output built up from liquefaction trains commissioned in 2019 and the first half of 2020, which led to LNG and natural gas prices in Asia and Europe declining to $2/MMBtu in the middle of the year. At this level, prices were below the short-run marginal cost of US LNG exports and around 180 US cargoes were cancelled.

    Energy transition has brought increased demands for the LNG business to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in all parts of the LNG chain from natural gas production through to the combustion of regasified LNG in downstream markets. It raises questions over LNG's role in the long-term energy supply. Will demand increase as natural gas replaces coal in power generation and is used as a back-up fuel for renewables or will natural gas be seen as a fossil fuel whose consumption has to be reduced if targets of net zero carbon emissions are to be met?

    The online course will, over six sessions, provide an overview of the LNG business in 2022 with a commercial focus but technology and shipping will also be covered. It will consider the outlook for the business over the period to 2040 in terms of markets, sources of supply, pricing and trading and the response to energy transition. It is designed not only for newcomers to LNG but also those who want to refresh their knowledge or who have experience in one part of the business or one region and want to widen their knowledge.

    Head of Department of Aqualectra shared, “The presenter was very clear and the content was communicated very well with many examples and was really very topical. I learned a lot during these sessions and will pass this on. Thanks again.”

    “Excellent overview of the LNG industry end-to-end. I would highly recommend it to anyone wanting to learn about the industry,” said Senior Business Analyst of Murphy Exploration and Production.

    Check out the LNG online course new agenda at www.infocusinternational.com/lng-online

    For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/lng-online.

    About Infocus International Group

    Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.

    Infocus International recognises clients’ needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.

