2021 November 9 11:56

Onezhsky Shipyard to get over RUB 5.1 billion of budget investments for modernization

The decision is made in pursuance of presidential instructions

Image source: Onezhsky Shipyard

The Government of the Russian Federation says it has approved the Decree on budget investments in reconstruction of Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia based Onezhsky Shipyard).



More than RUB 5.1 billion will be invested in modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard. The Decree has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



The financing is foreseen for 2021–2024. It is to cover reconstruction of production workshops, technical areas and power-generating facilities as well as installation of modern digital equipment. The total cost of works is estimated at almost RUB 5.8 billion.



Besides, additional RUB 400 million is to be allocated by the Government in 2022–2024 for creation of a digital platform for management of the upgraded manufacture.



“The reconstruction and retrofit of the plant will let increase its capacity and create conditions for construction of modern civil ships”, says the statement.



The shipyard also plans working on modernization of technical ships such as tugs, LNG bunkering ships, pilot vessels and dredgers.



The works are envisaged by the Strategy for Development of Shipbuilding Industry and the State Programme for Transport System Development.



Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships.

The document is available in Russian >>>>