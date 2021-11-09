  • Home
  • 2021 November 9 10:55

    Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.8% in 10M’21

    Coal accounted for 52.4% of cargo bound for ports

    Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 292.2million tonnes in January-October 2021, up 7.8%, year-on-year.

    In the reported period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled 119.8 million tonnes (+10.3%), to the ports of the Southern Region – about 76.1 million tonnes (+19.2%), to the ports of the Far East Region – 96 million tonnes (+4.7%).

    Coal accounted for 52.4%, oil cargo – 21.5%, ferrous metal – 6.7%, fertilizers – 6.6%, ore – 3.4%, grain – 2.4%.

    In the reported period, loading of export coal grew by 11.7% to over 153.1 million tonnes including 79.7 million tonnes transported to the Far East port (+2.7%). Transportation of oil products bound following Far East ports rose by 4.3% to 6.4 million tonnes, iron and manganese ore – 4 times to 0.6 million tonnes, timber – 1.6 times to 0.4 million tonnes.

