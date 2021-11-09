2021 November 9 10:34

Port of Ventspils throughput in January-October 2021 fell by 16% YoY

The port handled 5.15 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo

In January-October 2021, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 9 million tonnes of cargo (down 15.7%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, the port handled 5.15 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, 1.67 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 2.22 million tonnes of general cargo.

In the reporting period, the port welcomed 973 ships including 675 dry bulk cargo carriers and 319 tankers.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2020, the port handled 12.9 million tonnes of cargo.