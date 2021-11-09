  • Home
  • News
  • Havila Voyages takes delivery of it’s first of four new coastal cruise ship
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 9 12:37

    Havila Voyages takes delivery of it’s first of four new coastal cruise ship

    Photo credit: Havila Voyages

    Havila Capella is delivered to Havila Voyages, and soon the first of four state of the art vessels for the new ship owner Havila Voyages will start its sailing towards the Norwegian coast. The ship will start its’ sailings on the traditional coastal route from Bergen on 1 December.The CEO of Havila Voyages, Bent Martini, says this is a day of joy.

    "We are many who have waited a long time for this, and now the first ship is finally in our hands and we will start preparing for setting sail towards Norway."

    Mehmet Gazioğlu, general manager of Tersan is also happy that the first ship now can leave the quay at the yard."The four coastal cruise ships for Havila Voyages are a special assignment for us. We have faced various challenges, including the corona pandemic, which has led to delays, but we have learned a lot from the first ship and expect more efficient construction of the next ones. And today we are looking forward to seeing the good result and the beautiful ship that Havila Capella has become."

    Hectic start-up of large hotel

    To make the final preparation more efficient, both workers from the yard and subcontractors will be involved in parts of and the entire voyage to Bergen. In addition, Havila Voyages has its own employees who start work on preparing the ship for traffic along the Norwegian coast. When the ship arrives in Bergen, even more people will be on board to familiarize themselves and get ready for the first sailing.Bent Martini says it will be hectic days for many.

    "Havila Capella is a large hotel with 179 cabins, several restaurants and large common areas that will be made ready in a very short time in addition to crew and hotel employees to get to know the ship, systems and each other. But we have got off to a good start already, and we are confident that this will go well."

    He himself and several others from the administration will also establish a temporary office on board the ship when it arrives in Norway.

    "We do this both because we need to have short distances, because we can be helpful and give an extra hand and of course also because this is something we want to be a part of. It is of course a special event to take part in, when starting up the first ship in the largest tourism investment we have seen along the coast."

    Sharing glimpses of Havila Capella on her voyage to Norway

    The plan is that the first round trip Bergen-Kirkenes will depart from Bergen on Wednesday 1 December. Then the passengers get a first encounter with a ship. The ship’s food and interior reflect the coast they travel through, the cabins are large, common areas are tailored to enjoy the view - as for example glass roofs to the northern lights sky and midnight sun and a long, outdoor promenade perfect for a walk on the sea.

    Martini says he is looking forward to showing the ship to people along the coast and to the passengers who will travel with her.

    "We are really looking forward to get Havila Capella into service, and on the journey from Turkey to Norway we will post movies and photos on social media where you can meet ships and crew and get several sneak peeks on board."

    Environmentally friendly from the start

    Even before the ship enters service, the coast and nature will benefit from the environmentally friendly ships of the Havila Voyages. The ship stays at the quay for a couple of weeks in Bergen. Then the ship is operated by the batteries on board and clean hydropower.

    "It gives zero emissions and no smoke that settles over Bergen city center. And that is just the beginning of Havila Voyages's history with environmentally friendly voyages along the coast where we with the world's largest battery pack on board can go without noise and emissions for up to four hours".

    About Havila Voyages
    Havila Voyages is building four new, environmentally friendly ships that will sail four of the eleven ships on the traditional Bergen-Kirkenes route. The first ship will be launched in December, the next will be delivered in January while ships three and four arrive in the summer of 2022. Havila Voyages is headquartered in Fosnavåg on Sunnmøre, and more than half of the shares are owned by the Sævik family.

Другие новости по темам: cruises, Havila Voyages, vessel delivery  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 9

15:34 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
15:20 Sovcomflot IPO named Deal of the Year at Seatrade Awards
14:59 Sovcomflot took part in Fort Ross Dialogue conference
14:23 MOL and partners to conduct trials of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
13:51 Qatar Energy orders six LNG carriers
13:00 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
12:37 Havila Voyages takes delivery of it’s first of four new coastal cruise ship
11:56 Onezhsky Shipyard to get over RUB 5.1 billion of budget investments for modernization
11:13 KOTUG partners with Shift to combine Shift’s PwrSwäp with KOTUG’s E-Pusher™ vessel designs
10:55 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.8% in 10M’21
10:34 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-October 2021 fell by 16% YoY
10:09 Port of Long Beach boosts push for zero-emissions trucks
10:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on Nov 09
09:56 Navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg for small-size ships
09:40 Oil market sees slight price fluctuations
09:25 Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement will ensure certainty of operations for ten Gaslog LNG carriers
09:08 Ruscon opened new representative office in Omsk
08:44 DEME Offshore secures a +$1.1 BoP contract for the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in a Consortium with Prysmian

2021 November 8

18:30 Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign relationship agreement
18:03 Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis
17:58 Yantar Shipyard launches frigate of Project 11356, Tushil
17:36 MOL announces delivery of methanol-duel fueled methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
17:05 Alfa Laval announces it is the first company to join ABB’s energy efficiency movement
16:05 Haldor Topsoe and Hyundai Oilbank sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop green energy solutions
15:31 Port of Antwerp, Port of Zeebrugge and Chile join forces to foster hydrogen production
15:15 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Korea to Poland via Far East
15:07 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu engines for 80-ton bollard pull tugboats in Brazil
14:44 Volga Shipping Company increased coal transportation more than 1.5 times
14:20 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 5.23% in October
14:03 ICTSI throughput up 11% to 8.3 million TEUs in 9M 2021
13:52 The US Navy сhristens future USNS Harvey Milk
13:31 Container operators face extra fees in California for container movement delays
13:05 ABS, HHI and KSOE collaborate on green hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage
12:45 Boskalis supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Golden Sponsor
12:11 MOL and COSCO co-sponsor 3rd Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum
11:22 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 10M’21 rose by 4.8%
10:50 Aker Solutions wins umbilicals contract for Jansz-Io compression project
10:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may gain in momentum on Nov 08
09:40 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 10M’2021 fell by 2.6%
09:16 Oil prices rise driven by high demand

2021 November 7

17:19 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.
16:07 MOL takes delivery of methanol-DF methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
14:28 Maersk joins first mover coalition to drive demand for carbon neutral solutions in hard to abate-industries
13:04 Hamburg Süd marks its 150 anniversary
12:31 Eni CEO Descalzi meets the President of the Republic of Mozambique
11:02 MOL announces completion of Concept Study of LCO2 carrier

2021 November 6

13:42 MOL to start development of large-size ammonia carrier powered by ammonia fuel
12:18 Maximising monopile and transition piece transport for DEME Offshore
11:37 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
10:48 Concession agreement signed for Rijeka Gateway container terminal
10:23 Damen's Ferry 2306 E3 'Bryggen' wins KNVTS' Ship of the Year Award

2021 November 5

16:07 Havyard Leirvik delivers the last wellboat in the same series on schedule
14:18 Proman Stena Bulk confirms successful launching of first methanol-powered vessel
12:43 AWO releases environmental stewardship best practices for the tugboat, towboat and barge industry
11:23 MABUX: Global bunker market: sharp irregular fluctuations with no firm trend on Nov 05
10:51 Crowley сharters cleaner, more powerful compact Tier IV ship assist tug

2021 November 4

15:37 Green Award and Thordon chart new course to eliminate ship stern tube oil pollution forever
14:03 Standard Drilling announces sale of its 33.3% ownershp in VLCC Gustavia S
13:48 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2021
13:07 Damen Shipyards delivers custom electric Fire-Fighting vessels to Flotte Hamburg