  
  • 2021 November 9 11:13

    KOTUG partners with Shift to combine Shift’s PwrSwäp with KOTUG’s E-Pusher™ vessel designs

    Photo credit: KOTUG

    KOTUG International B.V. (KOTUG) and Shift Clean Energy (Shift) on November 5 announced the formation of a partnership to use Shift’s new PwrSwäp clean energy service - which uses swappable batteries on a pay-as-you-go basis—on KOTUG’s E-Pusher™ vessels. This unique combination supports the maritime industry in meeting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives by delivering zero emission shipping and logistics services.

    Meeting zero emission goals today

    The signing of the MoU coincides with COP26 in Glasgow, where reducing global greenhouse gases (GHGs) is at the top of the agenda. The combined services support the maritime industry in reaching this goal today, without requiring any upfront capital costs and at competitive rates.

    Swappable batteries: energy when and where you need it

    Shift’s proven technologies provide a ready to market pay-as-you-go service. PwrSwäp uses swappable batteries to deliver energy when and where you need it, delivering 100% uptime, eliminating carbon and minimizing maintenance.

    Modular electric pusher tug

    KOTUG offers a range of modular and scalable electric pusher tugs, the E-Pusher™ Series, powered by swappable energy containers. The innovative design of the E-Pusher has a draft that is 30% less than conventional pusher tug designs. Due to the modular design the E-Pusher offers a 50% faster delivery time and allows a range of vessels to suit the needs of any waterway.

    For smart operations, KOTUG will use its advanced dispatching, KOTUG OptiPort route and reporting tool. An automated dispatching system based on historical and real-time information will bridge port and terminal information with ship operations.

    Shift CEO Brent Perry: “The message of COP26 is clear; we have to make changes now, with no time to waste. Shipping accounts for significant GHG emissions, contributing to climate change, as well as particulates that are unhealthy for communities living near ports and inland waterways. PwrSwäp and E-Pusher bring zero emissions solutions today.”

    Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International: “Combining our services paves the way for ready to market zero emission solutions. Our modular and scalable E-Pusher™ design is readily available for large scale assembly. We look forward to a fruitful cooperation.”

    About KOTUG
    KOTUG, headquartered in The Netherlands, is a leading towage operator offering its innovative services on a global scale to Australia, Africa, Asia and Europe. KOTUG operates in a variety of markets including towage services to ports, terminals and at sea as well as in the salvage, offshore and dredging industry. KOTUG is committed to the highest industry standards of health, safety, environment, quality and security.

    Image credit: KOTUG
