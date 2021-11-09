  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Long Beach boosts push for zero-emissions trucks
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 9 10:09

    Port of Long Beach boosts push for zero-emissions trucks

    A zero-emissions truck drives on the replacement for the Gerald Desmond Bridge (soon to be officially named the Long Beach International Gateway) during the bridge’s grand opening on Oct. 2, 2020, according to the company's release.

    To support a goal of a zero-emissions truck fleet by 2035, the Port of Long Beach will start collecting its Clean Truck Fund Rate on April 1, 2022, as approved by the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners today.

    The rate for nonexempt trucks of $10 per twenty-foot equivalent unit – a standard measure for one 20-foot-long cargo container – was set in March 2020 by the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to encourage the trucking industry to invest in cleaner vehicles and reach zero emissions. Zero-emissions trucks are exempt from the rate, and the Port of Long Beach has approved an expiring exemption for the cleanest natural gas-powered trucks as a transitional step to a future when zero-emissions cargo trucks are widely available.

    The Clean Truck Fund rate is expected to generate $90 million in the first year, or $45 million per port. As part of Monday’s action, the Board approved an initial funding prioritization for both low-nitrogen oxides and zero-emissions trucks, with at least 10% of the funds to be provided to zero-emissions trucks.

    Phasing out older, more polluting trucks has been key to clean air gains the San Pedro Bay ports have made since the original Clean Truck Program was launched in 2008. Diesel emissions from trucks have been cut by as much as 97% compared to 2005 levels. Trucks remain the Port's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and the second highest source of nitrogen oxides, a contributor to regional smog formation.

    The Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) has established a goal of zero-emissions trucks by 2035. A key component of the overall strategy to transition to a zero-emissions truck fleet is an updated Clean Truck Program incentivizing the development and adoption of new technology.

    Updated in 2017, the CAAP contains a comprehensive strategy to accelerate progress toward a zero-emissions future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy. Since 2005, port-related air pollution emissions in San Pedro Bay have dropped 89% for diesel particulate matter, 63% for nitrogen oxides and 97% for sulfur oxides. Targets for reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs) from port-related sources were introduced as part of the 2017 CAAP Update. The document calls for the ports to reduce GHGs to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. The CAAP was originally approved in 2006.

    The Port of Long Beach is one of the world’s premier seaports, a gateway for trans­-Pacific trade and a trailblazer in goods movement and environmental stewardship. With 175 shipping lines connecting Long Beach to 217 seaports, the Port handles $200 billion in trade annually, supporting more than 575,000 Southern California jobs.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Long Beach  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 9

15:34 Scandlines orders zero emission ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route
15:20 Sovcomflot IPO named Deal of the Year at Seatrade Awards
14:59 Sovcomflot took part in Fort Ross Dialogue conference
14:23 MOL and partners to conduct trials of hydrogen-fueled engine equipped onboard
13:51 Qatar Energy orders six LNG carriers
13:00 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
12:37 Havila Voyages takes delivery of it’s first of four new coastal cruise ship
11:56 Onezhsky Shipyard to get over RUB 5.1 billion of budget investments for modernization
11:13 KOTUG partners with Shift to combine Shift’s PwrSwäp with KOTUG’s E-Pusher™ vessel designs
10:55 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.8% in 10M’21
10:34 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-October 2021 fell by 16% YoY
10:09 Port of Long Beach boosts push for zero-emissions trucks
10:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on Nov 09
09:56 Navigation season closed in Saint-Petersburg for small-size ships
09:40 Oil market sees slight price fluctuations
09:25 Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement will ensure certainty of operations for ten Gaslog LNG carriers
09:08 Ruscon opened new representative office in Omsk
08:44 DEME Offshore secures a +$1.1 BoP contract for the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in a Consortium with Prysmian

2021 November 8

18:30 Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign relationship agreement
18:03 Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis
17:58 Yantar Shipyard launches frigate of Project 11356, Tushil
17:36 MOL announces delivery of methanol-duel fueled methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
17:05 Alfa Laval announces it is the first company to join ABB’s energy efficiency movement
16:05 Haldor Topsoe and Hyundai Oilbank sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop green energy solutions
15:31 Port of Antwerp, Port of Zeebrugge and Chile join forces to foster hydrogen production
15:15 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Korea to Poland via Far East
15:07 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu engines for 80-ton bollard pull tugboats in Brazil
14:44 Volga Shipping Company increased coal transportation more than 1.5 times
14:20 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 5.23% in October
14:03 ICTSI throughput up 11% to 8.3 million TEUs in 9M 2021
13:52 The US Navy сhristens future USNS Harvey Milk
13:31 Container operators face extra fees in California for container movement delays
13:05 ABS, HHI and KSOE collaborate on green hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage
12:45 Boskalis supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Golden Sponsor
12:11 MOL and COSCO co-sponsor 3rd Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum
11:22 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 10M’21 rose by 4.8%
10:50 Aker Solutions wins umbilicals contract for Jansz-Io compression project
10:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may gain in momentum on Nov 08
09:40 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 10M’2021 fell by 2.6%
09:16 Oil prices rise driven by high demand

2021 November 7

17:19 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.
16:07 MOL takes delivery of methanol-DF methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
14:28 Maersk joins first mover coalition to drive demand for carbon neutral solutions in hard to abate-industries
13:04 Hamburg Süd marks its 150 anniversary
12:31 Eni CEO Descalzi meets the President of the Republic of Mozambique
11:02 MOL announces completion of Concept Study of LCO2 carrier

2021 November 6

13:42 MOL to start development of large-size ammonia carrier powered by ammonia fuel
12:18 Maximising monopile and transition piece transport for DEME Offshore
11:37 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
10:48 Concession agreement signed for Rijeka Gateway container terminal
10:23 Damen's Ferry 2306 E3 'Bryggen' wins KNVTS' Ship of the Year Award

2021 November 5

16:07 Havyard Leirvik delivers the last wellboat in the same series on schedule
14:18 Proman Stena Bulk confirms successful launching of first methanol-powered vessel
12:43 AWO releases environmental stewardship best practices for the tugboat, towboat and barge industry
11:23 MABUX: Global bunker market: sharp irregular fluctuations with no firm trend on Nov 05
10:51 Crowley сharters cleaner, more powerful compact Tier IV ship assist tug

2021 November 4

15:37 Green Award and Thordon chart new course to eliminate ship stern tube oil pollution forever
14:03 Standard Drilling announces sale of its 33.3% ownershp in VLCC Gustavia S
13:48 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2021
13:07 Damen Shipyards delivers custom electric Fire-Fighting vessels to Flotte Hamburg