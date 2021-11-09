2021 November 9 09:08

Ruscon opened new representative office in Omsk

In October 2021, the multimodal transport operator Ruscon, part of Delo Group, opened a new representative office in Omsk. It became the tenth Company’s office in the country and the fourth in Siberia, adding to the offices in Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, and Novosibirsk, the new office is located at 644001, Omsk, Kuibysheva st., 29, bldg.2, office. 507.

Ruscon regards the Siberian region as strategically important for the Company's business; therefore, since the beginning of this year, it has been steadily increasing its presence here. Office opening in the city of Omsk will allow the operator to cover the West Siberian region with the services of the operator, and to establish relationships between local shippers and container shipping companies.

“Expanding the geography of the Group's presence in Western Siberia is the next step in consolidating Ruscon's regional network in the Asian part of our country.

In addition, the location of the office in Omsk, the regional capital near the border of Russia, provides great opportunities for interaction with exporters. The main tasks of the Omsk division are organizing the filling of the sales tunnel, attracting customers in the Omsk region and neighboring regions. All of these will provide the clients with a whole range of fast and high-quality freight forwarding services, supporting the current and future shipments of the Group in the West Siberian cluster, "- the First Vice President of Ruscon Andrey Chernyshev commented on the opening of the new representative office.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.