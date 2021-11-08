  • Home
  2021 November 8

    Yantar Shipyard launches frigate of Project 11356, Tushil

    Image source: Baltic Shipyard Yantar
    The ship is built for the Republic of India

    Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has held the name-giving and launching ceremony for the frigate of Project 11356, Tushil.

    It is the first of two ships of 11356 design ordered to Yantar by the Republic of India.

    The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation Venkatesh Varma and his spouse, representatives of Rosoboronexport and United Shipbuilding Corporation.

    “Yantar has a vast experience of cooperation with foreign customers and the Republic of India takes a special place among them. We highly appreciate the trust of the Indian customer which decided to continue the construction of 11356 frigates at Yantar”, Ilya Samarin, General Director of Yantar Shipyard, said in his greeting speech.

    The frigate of Project 11356 was laid down at Yantar in 2013 and was given the name Admiral Butakov under the order of RF Defence Ministry. The construction was suspended later. In 2016, Russia and India signed an intergovernmental agreement on finalization of the two ships for the Indian Navy. The second frigate named Tamala is to be launched in the beginning of the next year. According to the contract, the delivery of the two ships will be held in 2023.

    Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

    Photos contributed by Yantar Shipyard

