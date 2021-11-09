2021 November 9 08:44

DEME Offshore secures a +$1.1 BoP contract for the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in a Consortium with Prysmian

DEME Offshore US LLC, the world’s leading offshore wind farm contractor, has secured a +$1.1 Billion Balance of Plant (BoP) contract for the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project in a Consortium with Prysmian. The contract, with a total value amounting to +$1.9 Billion, has been awarded by Dominion Energy Virginia, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy Inc., to a consortium made up of DEME Group and Prysmian, according to the company's release.



The agreement is the largest offshore wind installation contract ever awarded in the U.S. Upon expected completion in 2026, the CVOW will be the largest wind farm in the U.S., and one of the largest in the world.

The CVOW project will play a crucial role in helping the Commonwealth of Virginia meet its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045. The project is located at approximately 27 miles (43 km) off the coast of Virginia Beach, VA, US. The 2.6GW offshore wind farm will be capable of supplying clean energy to as many as 660,000 households, while reducing carbon emissions by over 2 million tons per year.

DEME Offshore’s CVOW BoP contract includes the transport and installation of 176 monopile transition piece foundations, three offshore substations, scour protection and the supply and installation of export and inter-array submarine cable systems. DEME Offshore will oversee the complete offshore installation works for the foundations, substations, infield cables, as well as part of the export cables. For the fulfilment of the project, DEME Offshore entered in a consortium with Prysmian, the world leader in underwater energy cable systems.

DEME Group has spent many years building up its presence in the U.S. market and established DEME Offshore US LLC in Boston in 2019. Today’s CVOW announcement is a fast follow on from earlier contract awards for Vineyard Wind 1 off the coast of Massachusetts, the first utility-scale offshore wind project in the U.S., and the South Fork offshore wind farm off the coast of Long Island. Upon expected completion in 2023, these projects will generate clean, renewable, affordable energy for over 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts and over 70,000 homes on Long Island, while reducing carbon emissions by 1.6 million tons per year and 300,000 tons per year, respectively.



About DEME Group

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.