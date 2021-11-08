2021 November 8 17:05

Alfa Laval announces it is the first company to join ABB’s energy efficiency movement

During a COP26 event, Alfa Laval was announced as the first company to officially join ABB’s newly launched energy efficiency movement, a multi-stakeholder initiative to raise awareness of the benefits of energy efficiency solutions to accelerate the transition towards decarbonization, according to the company's release.

ABB, a leading global technology company, launched its #energyefficiencymovement in March 2021 to initiate action to reduce energy consumption as this is the most efficient way to cut carbon emissions and combat climate change. Alfa Laval shares ABB’s vision.

Energy efficiency can deliver a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of more than 40 percent over the next 20 years according to the IEA (International Energy Agency), with 50 percent of that reduction coming from the industrial sector. Alfa Laval’s compact plate heat exchanger technology is 20-50 percent more energy efficient than conventional technology. Driving plate heat exchanger implementation through partnerships is one of the company’s main ambitions that can accelerate the transition towards more responsible energy supply. In addition, Alfa Laval continuously works to improve its own processes, in production, service and products and has set the target of improving energy efficiency (MWh/Direct hours) by 5 percent by 2023 compared to 2020.

