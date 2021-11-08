2021 November 8 18:30

Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign relationship agreement

As neighbours and partners, Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announce the recent signing of a historic relationship agreement, according to the company's release. The agreement creates a framework for a long-term, meaningful relationship between Musqueam and the port authority—one that will advance a strong, shared future marked by mutual respect and reconciliation.

On Friday November 5, a signing ceremony was held to witness Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority president and CEO Robin Silvester sign the relationship agreement, and celebrate this milestone as partners.



Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority co-developed a multi-faceted, long-term agreement that fundamentally reframes their working relationship to better deliver on joint commitments. Through this agreement, the parties will work together to uphold the rights of Musqueam and move towards a more productive and collaborative shared future.



About Musqueam Indian Band

Musqueam people have lived in the Fraser River estuary since time immemorial. About half of its members live in a small portion of the territory known as Musqueam Reserve, located south of Marine Drive in Vancouver. Many of the remaining members live throughout Musqueam’s territory, parts of which are now called Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Delta, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and New Westminster.



About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Port of Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the federal agency responsible for the stewardship of the Port of Vancouver. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, is financially self-sufficient and does not rely on tax dollars for operations. The revenues come from port terminals and tenants who lease port lands, and from port users who pay various fees such as harbour dues. Profits are reinvested in port infrastructure. The port authority has control over the use of port land and water, which includes more than 16,000 hectares of water, over 1,500 hectares of land, and approximately 350 kilometres of shoreline. Located on the southwest coast of British Columbia in Canada, the Port of Vancouver extends from Roberts Bank and the Fraser River up to and including Burrard Inlet, bordering 16 municipalities and intersecting the traditional territories and treaty lands of several Coast Salish First Nations. The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s largest port, and the third largest in North America by tonnes of cargo. Enabling the trade of approximately $240 billion in goods with more than 170 countries, port activities sustain 115,300 jobs, $7 billion in wages, and $11.9 billion in GDP across Canada.