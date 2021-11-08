2021 November 8 15:15

TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Korea to Poland via Far East

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group together with the Korean company Pantos Logistics and the Polish company PKP LHS has launched regular multimodal service of cargo transportation in containers from the Republic of Korea to Poland via the Russian Far East and Ukraine, TransContainer says in a press release.

Within the framework of the first shipment 60 containers loaded with electronics, car parts and consumer goods were dispatched from Busan to Slawkow station in Poland. The cargo arrived from Korea by sea, and on November 3, 2021, it was dispatched by express train from Nakhodka to the destination point over the Trans-Siberian railway. The train will go over Suzemka-Zernovo border-crossing point, run across the territory of Ukraine and arrive in Poland via Izov-Hrubieszów border-crossing point. The transportation by railway will take 15 days. In the future the block trains will be dispatched over this route on a weekly basis.

TransContainer provides its containers along the whole route and arranges railway transportation from the Russian Far East to the border with Poland, while Pantos Logistics ensures trucking over the Republic of Korea, sea transportation and last-mile delivery in Europe, and PKP LHS arranges cargo transportation by railway over the territory of Poland.

“Railway transportation within the framework of our new service is performed along a longest wide-gauge route in the world: in total, a block train runs over more than 11 thousand kilometers. Single gauge transportation saves time since there is no need to perform transshipment on route till the border with the country of destination point”, said Vladimir Khlutkov, Asia-Pacific Business Development Director of PJSC TransContainer.

In the context of Belarusian border-crossing points workload, TransContainer diversifies routes of delivery to Europe. The new route added up to the regular multimodal service from the countries of Asia-Pacific region to Europe via the port of Kaliningrad launched in September.