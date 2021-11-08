  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 8 18:03

    Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis

    Speaking as President of the California Association of Port Authorities (CAPA), Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan requested state help on Wednesday to ease a U.S. supply chain crisis, according to the company's release. He called for increased collaboration and solutions from all levels of government as containerized cargo continues to back up at California ports. Inaction could result in freight migration – and job loss – to other states, CAPA President, Danny Wan warned.

    Mr. Wan recommended everything from a state-funded supply chain investment fund to land dedicated to cargo container storage. His request came as scores of ships daily wait to berth at Southern California ports and cargo languishes on docks. The months-long supply chain crisis is blamed for consumer good shortages and a spike in U.S. inflation.

    According to Mr. Wan, California ports have handled record cargo volumes in the past two years due to skyrocketing consumer purchasing during the pandemic that continues. The result has been a widespread supply-chain challenge not only for the U.S., but globally as well.

    Government assistance at all levels is needed to further ease supply chain congestion, Mr. Wan urged legislators. More federal port funding must go to California, he said. Mr. Wan added that West Coast ports were under funded by comparison relative to their degree of national economic importance and jobs generation.

    According to CAPA, more than 1 million California jobs and 3 million jobs nationally are linked to trade through CAPA member ports. California port activities generate an estimated $9 billion in state and local tax revenue annually.

    In addition to funding, here’s what else the Port of Oakland Executive Director asked for:
     Training centers throughout the state to develop a stronger supply chain workforce;
     Creation of a California freight policy that can authorize emergency action in times of cargo congestion; and
     Long-term state and federal infrastructure investment at ports.

    About the Port of Oakland

    The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Oakland  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 8

18:30 Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign relationship agreement
18:03 Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis
17:58 Yantar Shipyard launches frigate of Project 11356, Tushil
17:36 MOL announces delivery of methanol-duel fueled methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
17:05 Alfa Laval announces it is the first company to join ABB’s energy efficiency movement
16:05 Haldor Topsoe and Hyundai Oilbank sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop green energy solutions
15:31 Port of Antwerp, Port of Zeebrugge and Chile join forces to foster hydrogen production
15:15 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Korea to Poland via Far East
15:07 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu engines for 80-ton bollard pull tugboats in Brazil
14:44 Volga Shipping Company increased coal transportation more than 1.5 times
14:20 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 5.23% in October
14:03 ICTSI throughput up 11% to 8.3 million TEUs in 9M 2021
13:52 The US Navy сhristens future USNS Harvey Milk
13:31 Container operators face extra fees in California for container movement delays
13:05 ABS, HHI and KSOE collaborate on green hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage
12:45 Boskalis supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Golden Sponsor
12:11 MOL and COSCO co-sponsor 3rd Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum
11:22 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 10M’21 rose by 4.8%
10:50 Aker Solutions wins umbilicals contract for Jansz-Io compression project
10:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may gain in momentum on Nov 08
09:40 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 10M’2021 fell by 2.6%
09:16 Oil prices rise driven by high demand

2021 November 7

17:19 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.
16:07 MOL takes delivery of methanol-DF methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
14:28 Maersk joins first mover coalition to drive demand for carbon neutral solutions in hard to abate-industries
13:04 Hamburg Süd marks its 150 anniversary
12:31 Eni CEO Descalzi meets the President of the Republic of Mozambique
11:02 MOL announces completion of Concept Study of LCO2 carrier

2021 November 6

13:42 MOL to start development of large-size ammonia carrier powered by ammonia fuel
12:18 Maximising monopile and transition piece transport for DEME Offshore
11:37 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
10:48 Concession agreement signed for Rijeka Gateway container terminal
10:23 Damen's Ferry 2306 E3 'Bryggen' wins KNVTS' Ship of the Year Award

2021 November 5

16:07 Havyard Leirvik delivers the last wellboat in the same series on schedule
14:18 Proman Stena Bulk confirms successful launching of first methanol-powered vessel
12:43 AWO releases environmental stewardship best practices for the tugboat, towboat and barge industry
11:23 MABUX: Global bunker market: sharp irregular fluctuations with no firm trend on Nov 05
10:51 Crowley сharters cleaner, more powerful compact Tier IV ship assist tug

2021 November 4

15:37 Green Award and Thordon chart new course to eliminate ship stern tube oil pollution forever
14:03 Standard Drilling announces sale of its 33.3% ownershp in VLCC Gustavia S
13:48 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2021
13:07 Damen Shipyards delivers custom electric Fire-Fighting vessels to Flotte Hamburg
11:25 Sanmar deal will see first Tier III tugs in Italian ports
11:17 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decline sharply on Nov 04
11:13 MarineMax completes the acquisition of Intrepid Powerboats
10:39 Fincantieri and Navantia agree to boost collaboration in European defence
09:41 Three new fully-electric Damen Patrol Vessels to contribute to the City of Amsterdam’s sustainability goals

2021 November 3

18:27 WSC calls on the EU to step forward for the global decarbonisation of shipping
18:01 NIBULON completed its fifth season of passenger transportation by water
17:38 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
17:14 Ingalls Shipbuilding completes builder’s trials for LPD 28
16:47 Panama Canal closes FY 2021 with record tonnage and plans for significant investments through 2030
16:33 Maersk presents a record Q3 and continues to deploy its integrator strategy to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks
16:00 New strategic plan takes North Sea Port’s development as a European port step further
15:29 APICORP partners with NBF and HMP to boost energy sustainability in the maritime sector
15:02 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:31 WinGD and HHI-EMD collaboration sets sights on sustainable engine technology
13:56 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2021
13:28 FESCO Transportation Group acquires nine thousand new containers
12:57 Tallink Grupp to charter out vessel Romantika from March 2022 for at least three years