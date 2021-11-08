2021 November 8 18:03

Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis

Speaking as President of the California Association of Port Authorities (CAPA), Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan requested state help on Wednesday to ease a U.S. supply chain crisis, according to the company's release. He called for increased collaboration and solutions from all levels of government as containerized cargo continues to back up at California ports. Inaction could result in freight migration – and job loss – to other states, CAPA President, Danny Wan warned.



Mr. Wan recommended everything from a state-funded supply chain investment fund to land dedicated to cargo container storage. His request came as scores of ships daily wait to berth at Southern California ports and cargo languishes on docks. The months-long supply chain crisis is blamed for consumer good shortages and a spike in U.S. inflation.

According to Mr. Wan, California ports have handled record cargo volumes in the past two years due to skyrocketing consumer purchasing during the pandemic that continues. The result has been a widespread supply-chain challenge not only for the U.S., but globally as well.

Government assistance at all levels is needed to further ease supply chain congestion, Mr. Wan urged legislators. More federal port funding must go to California, he said. Mr. Wan added that West Coast ports were under funded by comparison relative to their degree of national economic importance and jobs generation.

According to CAPA, more than 1 million California jobs and 3 million jobs nationally are linked to trade through CAPA member ports. California port activities generate an estimated $9 billion in state and local tax revenue annually.

In addition to funding, here’s what else the Port of Oakland Executive Director asked for:

Training centers throughout the state to develop a stronger supply chain workforce;

Creation of a California freight policy that can authorize emergency action in times of cargo congestion; and

Long-term state and federal infrastructure investment at ports.



