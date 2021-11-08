2021 November 8 13:05

ABS, HHI and KSOE collaborate on green hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage

Ahead of COP26, ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) have announced two landmark joint development projects (JDPs) to develop decarbonization technologies to support global sustainability ambitions, according to ABS release.

The JDPs address green hydrogen production and offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS), two technologies that will be critical to achieving net-zero.

ABS, HHI and KSOE will jointly develop technical guidance for green hydrogen production from offshore platforms as a key first step to the design and construction of a facility by 2025. The guidance will facilitate the development of production facilities providing a vital contribution to the growth of a global green hydrogen economy.

The project will utilize the electrolysis of seawater to generate green hydrogen. Later stages potentially include ABS Approval in Principle (AIP) and generic design approval, supporting engineering development right through to project construction.

A second offshore carbon capture JDP is focused on securing an AIP for HHI and KSOE’s design for a CO2 injection platform for offshore storage. The platform is designed to be able to store 400,000 tons of captured and liquefied CO2 every year from 2025.

The announcement is timed to coincide with the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, where the potential of green hydrogen to support global sustainability ambitions and the capture, utilization and sequestration of carbon will be central to the discussion. Green hydrogen is a fuel created using entirely renewable energy sources. Currently, only one percent of hydrogen fuel is produced this way.