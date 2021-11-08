2021 November 8 12:45

Boskalis supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Golden Sponsor

The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022



Royal Boskalis Westminster supports the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Golden Sponsor. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow in in-person and virtual formats.



The event is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport. The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC).



The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).

The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.

The Royal Boskalis Westminster is a permanent participant of the Сongress. The Group specializes in dredging in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. Boskalis performs dredging and maintenance of port basins, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, as well as land reclamation. The company provides services for the shipping and offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy sector, including underwater works, transportation of heavy-lift project cargo, oversize cargo, lifting and installation operations. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services. The Royal Boskalis Westminster operates in 90 countries around the world.

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



