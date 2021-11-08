  • Home
  • News
  • MOL and COSCO co-sponsor 3rd Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 8 12:11

    MOL and COSCO co-sponsor 3rd Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that on November 6, it jointly hosted the Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum with COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co., Ltd., China Merchants Energy Shipping Co. Ltd., Shanghai Petroleum & Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX), China Financial Information Centre, and Shanghai Securities News Co. Ltd., according to the company's release.

    Many leading companies and groups in LNG industry took part in the forum to exchange knowledge and opinions. This marked the third time the event has been held in two years since "Shanghai LNG Forum 2019".

    The theme of the forum was "LNG trade and shipping under the goals of peaking carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions " and achieving carbon neutrality, providing opportunities to promote a deeper understanding of the business environment surrounding LNG, which plays a vital role as the world moves toward a carbon-neutral society, and study business development and go-to-market strategies.

    The forum welcomed over 200 participants, mainly from Mainland China, and showcased speeches and presentations by industry leaders, who shared not only insights about the LNG business and its supply-demand relationship, but also seafarer policy trends during COVID-19 pandemic, the role of LNG as an alternative energy for a decarbonized society, and the latest trends in LNG carrier technology.

    MOL has operated many LNG projects in partnership with forum co-sponsor CSET's subsidiary, COSCO Shipping LNG Investment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. It has already jointly owned and operated a total of 17 LNG carriers for the ExxonMobil project, LNG transport project for China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC), and Yamal Project, and will continually expand the collaboration. MOL and CSET also concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on jointly selecting next-generation vessel fuels in the forum.

    MOL's approach to environmental issues is guided by the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1", and it continually engages in group-wide efforts to achieve sustainable net zero GHG emissions to help realize a decarbonized society. MOL will also contribute to the further growth of the LNG business in China, which is expected to become the world's largest LNG importing country, by further deepening and developing know-how accumulated through partnerships with Chinese companies and current LNG projects.

Другие новости по темам: COSCO, MOL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 8

18:30 Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority sign relationship agreement
18:03 Port of Oakland chief asks state help in supply chain crisis
17:58 Yantar Shipyard launches frigate of Project 11356, Tushil
17:36 MOL announces delivery of methanol-duel fueled methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
17:05 Alfa Laval announces it is the first company to join ABB’s energy efficiency movement
16:05 Haldor Topsoe and Hyundai Oilbank sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop green energy solutions
15:31 Port of Antwerp, Port of Zeebrugge and Chile join forces to foster hydrogen production
15:15 TransContainer launches regular multimodal service from Korea to Poland via Far East
15:07 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu engines for 80-ton bollard pull tugboats in Brazil
14:44 Volga Shipping Company increased coal transportation more than 1.5 times
14:20 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 5.23% in October
14:03 ICTSI throughput up 11% to 8.3 million TEUs in 9M 2021
13:52 The US Navy сhristens future USNS Harvey Milk
13:31 Container operators face extra fees in California for container movement delays
13:05 ABS, HHI and KSOE collaborate on green hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage
12:45 Boskalis supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Golden Sponsor
12:11 MOL and COSCO co-sponsor 3rd Shanghai International LNG Shipping Forum
11:22 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 10M’21 rose by 4.8%
10:50 Aker Solutions wins umbilicals contract for Jansz-Io compression project
10:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may gain in momentum on Nov 08
09:40 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 10M’2021 fell by 2.6%
09:16 Oil prices rise driven by high demand

2021 November 7

17:19 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.
16:07 MOL takes delivery of methanol-DF methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
14:28 Maersk joins first mover coalition to drive demand for carbon neutral solutions in hard to abate-industries
13:04 Hamburg Süd marks its 150 anniversary
12:31 Eni CEO Descalzi meets the President of the Republic of Mozambique
11:02 MOL announces completion of Concept Study of LCO2 carrier

2021 November 6

13:42 MOL to start development of large-size ammonia carrier powered by ammonia fuel
12:18 Maximising monopile and transition piece transport for DEME Offshore
11:37 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
10:48 Concession agreement signed for Rijeka Gateway container terminal
10:23 Damen's Ferry 2306 E3 'Bryggen' wins KNVTS' Ship of the Year Award

2021 November 5

16:07 Havyard Leirvik delivers the last wellboat in the same series on schedule
14:18 Proman Stena Bulk confirms successful launching of first methanol-powered vessel
12:43 AWO releases environmental stewardship best practices for the tugboat, towboat and barge industry
11:23 MABUX: Global bunker market: sharp irregular fluctuations with no firm trend on Nov 05
10:51 Crowley сharters cleaner, more powerful compact Tier IV ship assist tug

2021 November 4

15:37 Green Award and Thordon chart new course to eliminate ship stern tube oil pollution forever
14:03 Standard Drilling announces sale of its 33.3% ownershp in VLCC Gustavia S
13:48 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2021
13:07 Damen Shipyards delivers custom electric Fire-Fighting vessels to Flotte Hamburg
11:25 Sanmar deal will see first Tier III tugs in Italian ports
11:17 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decline sharply on Nov 04
11:13 MarineMax completes the acquisition of Intrepid Powerboats
10:39 Fincantieri and Navantia agree to boost collaboration in European defence
09:41 Three new fully-electric Damen Patrol Vessels to contribute to the City of Amsterdam’s sustainability goals

2021 November 3

18:27 WSC calls on the EU to step forward for the global decarbonisation of shipping
18:01 NIBULON completed its fifth season of passenger transportation by water
17:38 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
17:14 Ingalls Shipbuilding completes builder’s trials for LPD 28
16:47 Panama Canal closes FY 2021 with record tonnage and plans for significant investments through 2030
16:33 Maersk presents a record Q3 and continues to deploy its integrator strategy to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks
16:00 New strategic plan takes North Sea Port’s development as a European port step further
15:29 APICORP partners with NBF and HMP to boost energy sustainability in the maritime sector
15:02 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:31 WinGD and HHI-EMD collaboration sets sights on sustainable engine technology
13:56 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2021
13:28 FESCO Transportation Group acquires nine thousand new containers
12:57 Tallink Grupp to charter out vessel Romantika from March 2022 for at least three years