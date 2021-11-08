2021 November 8 11:22

Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 10M’21 rose by 4.8%

Transit cargo transportation rose by almost 66%

In January-October 2021, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled 28.208 million tonnes, up 4,8%, year-on-year, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says referring to the Northern Sea Route Administration.

In the reported period, transit cargo transportation rose by almost 66% to 2.125 million tonnes.

Shipment of LNG and gas condensate from Sabetta continued growing having exceeded the results of the same period in 2020 by 1.9% and reached 16.727 million tonnes.



Intensity of shipping on the Northern Sea Route has increased as well. Between January and October, 1,155 vessels were given permits for navigation in the water area of the Northern Sea Route (18% more, year-on-year).



The entire water area of the Northern Sea Route, except for the south-west part of the Kara Sea and the central part of the Chukchi Sea is covered with young ice. There is an iceberg threat at the Cape Zhelaniya, in the Vilkitsky Strait and at the approaches to it.

Nuclear-powered icebreakers Vaigach and Taimyr were involved for operation in the NSR waters.



According to earlier statements, in January-September 2021, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) rose by 3,5%, year-on-year, to 24.22 million tonnes.

As Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, said at the Eastern Economic Forum, annual cargo traffic on the Great Northern Sea Route (between Murmansk and Vladivostok) would reach 250 million tonnes after 2035.

