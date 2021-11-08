2021 November 8 10:50

Aker Solutions wins umbilicals contract for Jansz-Io compression project

Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract from Chevron Australia Pty Ltd to provide the dynamic subsea umbilicals for the Jansz-Io subsea gas compression development, offshore Australia, according to the company's release.

The contract includes the delivery of engineering, design and manufacturing of a total of about 70 kilometers of dynamic subsea umbilicals. The scope of work includes three subsea compressor umbilicals, two subsea pump umbilicals, as well as ancillary equipment and spares. The umbilicals will provide power from the platform to the subsea compressor and pump modules.



The contract will be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Subsea segment.

Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 200 million and NOK 700 million.



Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.